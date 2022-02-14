Prep basketball roundup: Winfield girls edge Sissonville for 8th straight win Staff reports Feb 14, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kennedy Dean dropped in 14 points to help Winfield's girls basketball team edge host Sissonville 51-48 and extend its winning streak to eight games Monday night.Meghan Taylor and Kaitlyn Sayre each scored 10 points for the Generals (14-8).Kynadee Britton scored 16 points to lead the Indians, while Madison McCutcheon and Haley Jarrett each tacked on 10.South Charleston 45, Riverside 35: Natalie Smith and Sidney Harris each fired in 14 points as South Charleston improved to 9-10 with a win over host Riverside.Mallory Crowder led the Warriors (3-16) with 18 points.Monday's boys games Clay County 71, Van 31: Curtis Litton poured in 28 points to pace the Panthers past visiting Van.Andrew Adkins added 13 points for Clay (9-9). Joseph Stewart led the Bulldogs with 14 points.Tug Valley 67, Sherman 42: Ethan Colegrove posted 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Tug Valley past the visiting Tide.Joey Gollihue added 17 points for Tug Valley.Andrew Skeens scored 10 points to lead Sherman (13-6), which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Point Winning Streak Sport Basketball Tug Valley Sherman Win Charleston Kaitlyn Sayre Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV Senate passes bill to stop school workers from getting annual leave upfrontGOP supermajority asks for WV's Equal Rights Amendment ratification 'not be counted'Chuck Landon: Let's get technical with WVU, MUMountain Valley Pipeline meets yet another regulatory setback'Back on track': Thomas Memorial leadership hopeful as Saint Francis reopens ERWV House changes bill to weaken oversight of oil and gas tanks closest to public water intakesWVU basketball: Kansas State sinks Mountaineers 78-73Hoppy Kercheval: Making school board races partisan is a bad idea (Opinion)Full WV House to consider bill allowing non-utility electric generating facilities in any zoning districtAnother drought leaves WVU with another loss