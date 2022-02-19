The requirement for a win in the Mountain State Athletic Conference Night of Champions boys and girls consolation games was making 3-pointers.
Cayden Faucett helped the South Charleston boys jump out to an early lead the Black Eagles never relinquished against Huntington, and Jayda Allie made eight shots from downtown for the Cabell Midland girls in a come-from-behind win over Spring Valley Saturday afternoon at the South Charleston Community Center.
Boys: South Charleston 82, Huntington 66
The Black Eagles raced out to a 10-2 lead at the start of the game and led by double digits at the end of the opening quarter.
The shooting started with Faucett, who netted a quick 11 points in the opening quarter, and then the scoring spread throughout the roster as the Black Eagles kept a comfortable lead through three quarters before they exploded in the fourth.
“We weathered the storm. I mean basketball is a game of runs and we made a run in the first and midway through the second and then they answered it,” SC coach Josh Daniel said. “We made a switch defensively in the fourth quarter and forced some turnovers and were able to get some easy buckets and that’s where we got some separation.”
The Highlanders threatened at times but never shrunk the deficit below five points, and they failed to hold South Charleston in check in the game’s biggest moments.
Leading by 11, South Charleston took away any chance Huntington had left with a 18-2 run to start the fourth quarter, ballooning the lead to 27 with four minutes left. Nine of the 11 players who checked into the game for South Charleston made at least one shot.
Faucett finished with a team-high 19 points. Wayne Harris (14), Bryson Smith (13) and Christian Goebel (13) each finished with double-digit points. Huntington’s Mikey Johnson scored a game-high 23 and Montex Tubbs contributed 14 for the Highlanders.
Girls: Cabell Midland 65, Spring Valley 60
The Knights (15-4) led by three points after each of the first two quarters, but a 12-0 run by the Timberwolves to begin the second half changed the feel of the game completely.
After surrendering the lead and falling behind 36-31, Midland coach Matt Adkins — who was visibly frustrated with his team’s performance in the opening minutes of the third period — pulled his starting five from the floor and replaced them with bench players.
It puzzled the Knights players as they took a seat, and while it was only for a couple possessions, the Timberwolves forced back-to-back turnovers and extended their lead to nine, 40-31, before Midland’s starters reentered with 5:42 left in the third.
“The biggest thing was the mental aspect for our girls. I think they got a wake-up call,” Adkins said. “When they got back in they started to play.”
To that point, the game was kept close in large part due to poor free-throw shooting from the Knights, who finished the game 10 of 27 from the stripe. Spring Valley’s Hallie Bailey scored 24 points and helped preserve the Timberwolves’ lead until late in the fourth quarter.
Out of the 34 points Allie scored, none were more important than her final three, a shot from downtown which gave the Knights a 62-60 lead with :20 remaining on the clock.
“My 3s were falling and my teammates knew how to find me,” Allie said.
Rylee Allie and Jazmyn Wheeler each scored a dozen for the Knights. Dria Parker scored 15 for Spring Valley.