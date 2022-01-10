Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kynadee Britton scored 25 points and Madison McCutcheon added 22 as Sissonville’s girls basketball team improved to 4-5 with a 74-37 win Monday night at Poca.

Zoey Williams led Poca (2-4) with 15 points.

