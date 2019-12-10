The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission's released its new four-class system for boys and girls basketball Tuesday morning, and that put several Kanawha Valley teams on the move.
The WVSSAC will implement the new format on a two-year trial starting in the 2020-21 school year. The new classifications are based on a formula that takes into account school population, socioeconomic factors, a school's proximity to its county seat and a school's proximity to a city with a population greater than 10,000.
The new Class AAAA will include Hurricane, George Washington, Capital, Riverside and St. Albans. The new Class AAA will include Winfield, Nitro, Herbert Hoover and Sissonville. The new Class AA will include Charleston Catholic, Poca and Buffalo. The closest school in the new Class A is Sherman.
The new classifications and the formula to decide them were created to balance the classes and create more parity among the teams.
Regional and sectional groupings will be announced at a later date.
Return to wvgazettemail.com later today for more on this developing story.