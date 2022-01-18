Prep basketball: St. Joseph boys edge Buffalo 80-77 Staff report Jan 18, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Joseph Central outscored Buffalo 48-42 to erase a halftime deficit and come away with an 80-77 boys basketball win over the Bison Tuesday in Buffalo.Caden Ehirim led St. Joseph with 25 points, Eavian Johnson scored 20, Philip Ignadiatis had 16 and Jesse Muncy added 16.Buffalo (4-7) was led by Bradley Harris, who scored 26 points. Ian Thompson added 20 and Connor McDade scored 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesNine arrested in MLK Day protest calling on Manchin to push voting legislation across the lineLongtime senator, restaurateur Joe Minard diesHouse has public hearing on abortion, most speakers against billsCharleston City Council to consider cable franchise agreementsAmid unprecedented COVID-19 surge, WV stops reporting school outbreak cases; WVU also ceasesWVU football analysis: What does Lyons' vote of confidence for Neal Brown mean?Gazette-Mail editorial: WV hospitals near breaking pointPower outages, hazardous driving follow arrival of season's second winter stormWVU basketball: Baylor rides two-game slide into MorgantownWV poised to get more than $500M in federal bridge funding with highest percentage of bridges in poor condition in nation Upcoming Events