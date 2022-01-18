Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Joseph Central outscored Buffalo 48-42 to erase a halftime deficit and come away with an 80-77 boys basketball win over the Bison Tuesday in Buffalo.

Caden Ehirim led St. Joseph with 25 points, Eavian Johnson scored 20, Philip Ignadiatis had 16 and Jesse Muncy added 16.

Buffalo (4-7) was led by Bradley Harris, who scored 26 points. Ian Thompson added 20 and Connor McDade scored 16.