Charleston Catholic used a big advantage in the second half Thursday evening to pull away for an impressive 58-42 boys basketball win at Notre Dame in a battle of state-ranked teams.
Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, outscored Notre Dame 37-24 in the second half after leading by just three points at halftime.
Aiden Satterfield led the way with 18 points for Charleston Catholic (8-2), followed closely by Jayallen Turner with 17 points. Jaidyn West scored 13 points and Wade Britton added 10 for Notre Dame, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA.
Hurricane 50, Spring Valley 44: The Redskins trailed by three points entering the fourth quarter but outscored the Timberwolves by nine to win at home in the MSAC seventh-place game.
Elijah Crompton led Hurricane with 15 points and Dillon Tingler added 13 points. Corbin Page scored a game-high 22 points for Spring Valley and Jace Caldwell chipped in 13 points.
Nitro 65, Ripley 59: Austin Lowe (22 points) and Kolton Painter (19 points) combined for 41 points in the road win for the Wildcats.
Joseph Udoh added 12 points for Nitro (10-3) and Bryce Myers handed out six assists. Brady Anderson led Ripley (6-8) with 14 points and Cade Goode and Isaiah Casto had 11 points each.
Herbert Hoover 86, Nicholas County 47: Devin Hatfield turned in 23 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the host Huskies (9-2). Also for Hoover, Eli Robertson and Frank Early each had 12 points and Jack Copenhaver 10. Trey Chapman grabbed seven rebounds.
For the Grizzlies (1-9), D.J. Coomes had 20 points and Colby Pishner added 11 points and eight rebounds. Leading scorer Rylee Nicholas didn't play due to a muscle pull.
Webster County 71, Greater Beckley Christian 59: Rye Gadd poured in 25 points and four Highlanders players scored in double figures in the home win.
Other top scorers for Webster (8-4) included Carter Williams (18 points), Kaden Cutlip (15) and Devin Coley (10). B.J. Mitchell fired in 22 points for Greater Beckley (4-5).
Lincoln County 56, Point Pleasant 55: John Blankenship scored 20 points and the the Panthers escaped with the hard-fought home win.
Scooter Phillips added 12 points for Lincoln County (8-6). Hunter Bush led Point Pleasant with 17 points and Kyelar Marrow contributed 11 points.
Girls
Roane County 43, Poca 31: Faith Mason (15) and Grace Drake (14) hit for double figures in points and the host Raiders (7-6) took control with a 23-10 halftime lead and cruised home for the win.
The Dots were led by 16 points from Devin Ord.
Parkersburg South 57, John Marshall 50: The Patriots trailed going into the fourth quarter but used a 16-2 run to earn the come-from-behind road win.
Rylee Harner filled up the boxscore for Parkersburg South (7-6) with 16 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists. Skylar Bosley added 15 points for the Patriots.
Scott 67, Van 25: Shea Miller tallied 20 points in the home win for the Skyhawks (3-12). The Bulldogs fell to 1-6.