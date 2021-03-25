Sydney Bolles tossed in 24 points Thursday evening and Charleston Catholic used a strong start to help record a 52-42 girls basketball victory against visiting Summers County in a matchup of top-10 Class AA teams.
Also for the No. 8 Irish (5-2), Hannan Rahin scored 15 points. Catholic led 17-10 after one quarter.
For the No. 5 Bobcats (5-3), Liv Meador had 15 points and Taylor Isaac 13. Gavin Pivont did not play due to an ankle injury.
Sissonville 52, Scott 46: The visiting Indians outscored the Skyhawks by 10 in the second quarter and held on for their first victory of the season.
Sydney Farmer scored 16 points to lead Sissonville (1-4). For Scott (1-9), Shea Miller tallied a game-high 21 points and and Leah Davis added 11 points.
Herbert Hoover 48, Clay County 30: The Huskies hit 11 3-pointers and held the Panthers to single digits in the final three quarters to earn the road win.
Taylor Ray scored 19 points, including six 3s for Hoover (4-5). Clay County remains winless at 0-9.
Parkersburg South 55, Magnolia 36: The Patriots jumped out to a 11-point lead after the first quarter and 12 different players scored in the home win.
Skylar Bosley and Hannah Wingrove scored 14 points each for Parkersburg South (4-3). Maddy Winters tallied a game-high 22 points for Magnolia (2-8).
Parkersburg 41, Hurricane 36: The Big Reds trailed by two at halftime but held the Redskins to just 14 second-half points in earning the road win.
Brilynn Florence paced Parkersburg with 13 points, followed closely behind by Sierra Mason with 12 points. Lauren Dye scored nine points to lead Hurricane.
Cabell Midland 61, South Charleston 31: The Knights led by 10 at halftime and outscored the Black Eagles by 14 in the third to pull away for the home win.
Autumn Lewis scored a game-high 20 points for Midland (5-2) and Jazmyn Wheeler added 16 points. Maliha Witten led South Charleston with 13 points.
Boys
Parkersburg 65, Hurricane 63: Parkersburg trailed by eight points at halftime but used a huge second half to post a come-from-behind win at Hurricane.
Bryson Singer poured in 24 points for Parkersburg and Josh Kopec added 16 points as the Big Reds (1-4) picked up their first win. Elijah Crompton and Gabriel Beny Till had 13 points each for Hurricane (2-8).
Man 66, Buffalo 55: The Hillbillies jumped out to a 12-point lead after the first quarter, providing the difference in the road win to remain unbeaten.
Austin Ball poured in 22 points for Man (5-0) and Caleb Blevins added 15 points. Alec Hanshaw led Buffalo (3-5) with 16 points and Noah Thompson chipped in 15 points.
Ripley 54, Calvary Baptist 51: The Vikings trailed entering the fourth quarter but were able to pull out the hard-fought home win.
Luke Johnson led Ripley with 16 points, followed closely behind by Isaiah Casto with 14 points. Stevie Hicks tallied a game-high 18 points for Calvary Baptist.
Williamstown 49, Wahama 42: Sam Cremeans had 19 points and Baylor Haught grabbed 11 rebounds as the short-handed Yellowjackets held on to win. Williamstown (8-1) played without four of its top eight players and lost Garret Hill to an ankle injury in the second half.
For the White Falcons (2-7), Sawyer VanMeter turned in a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds).
Point Pleasant 95, Hannan 31: Eric Chapman had 25 points as the visiting Black Knights hit 12 3-pointers and improved to 4-6. Also for Point, Hunter Bush scored 18 points, Zach Beckett 12, Kyelar Morrow 11 and Jonathan Griffin 10.
For the Wildcats, Logan Barker scored eight points.