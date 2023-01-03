Prep basketball — Tuesday's games: George Washington girls down South Charleston 50-37 Staff reports Jan 3, 2023 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nasiya Smith netted 18 points and Finley Lohan fired in 15 as George Washington picked up a 50-37 road win over South Charleston on Tuesday. Zaniah Zellous chipped in 12 points for the Patriots, who outscored South Charleston 17-7 in the final quarter to pull away.Sydney Harris had 15 points to lead the Black Eagles. Clay County 42, Buffalo 35: Ilyauna Evans scored 16 points to help pace the Panthers to a home win.Lexi Gilliland added nine points for Clay (3-6), which outscored the Bison 20-8 in the first half to hang on for the win.Olivia Luikhart led Buffalo with 12 points, while Anna Boggess added 11 and Lauren White 10.BoysRipley 57, Scott 55: Luke Johnson and Brady Anderson each registered 16 points to help Ripley outlast host Scott in overtime and remain unbeaten.Johnson also tallied 13 rebounds and Cade Goode chipped in 13 points for the Vikings (7-0).Isaac Setser recorded a double double with 16 points and 12 boards to lead the Skyhawks (5-2), while Reece Carden and Jayden Sharps tacked on 13 points apiece.Scott overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to help force overtime. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Scott Luke Johnson Overtime Sport Basketball Ripley Double Double Point Rebound Trending Now Articles ArticlesMother of teenager hit and killed by off-duty deputy confronts Cabell sheriffCharleston building sold to Ohio developerGreg Stone: Charleston no longer the center of WV's universe (Opinion)The Food Guy: A hit in Hurricane, Bubbarino’s adding second locationForest Service again proposes allowing Mountain Valley Pipeline to cross Jefferson National Forest after past court rejectionsPSC approves rate increase of over 4% for average WV American Water customer for infrastructure improvementsCabell commissioners want to look at dash, body cams for deputiesDear Abby: Husband's annual excursion doesn't play well at homeLawmakers: WV Child Protective Services 'stuck in neutral'Jackson County mourns loss of Mike Ruben