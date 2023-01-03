Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nasiya Smith netted 18 points and Finley Lohan fired in 15 as George Washington picked up a 50-37 road win over South Charleston on Tuesday. 

Zaniah Zellous chipped in 12 points for the Patriots, who outscored South Charleston 17-7 in the final quarter to pull away.

