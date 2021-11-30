The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Daisha Summers scored 19 points and Cadence Stewart added 17 as Greenbrier East defeated visiting James Monroe 64-35 Tuesday in the girls basketball season opener for both teams.

Layla Pence grabbed 10 rebounds for Greenbrier East. Adyson Hines had a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds) for James Monroe.

Tuesday boys basketball

Calvary Baptist 89, Cross Lanes Christian 31: Ben Coleman poured in 22 points to lead Calvary Baptist to the comfortable home win.

Stevie Hicks added 14 points for Calvary Baptist (1-0) and Scottie Richards contributed 11 points. Sam Mulanax led Cross Lanes Christian (0-2) with 11 points.