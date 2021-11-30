Prep basketball, Tuesday's games: Greenbrier East girls open with win Staff reports Nov 30, 2021 22 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daisha Summers scored 19 points and Cadence Stewart added 17 as Greenbrier East defeated visiting James Monroe 64-35 Tuesday in the girls basketball season opener for both teams.Layla Pence grabbed 10 rebounds for Greenbrier East. Adyson Hines had a double-double (11 points and 10 rebounds) for James Monroe.Tuesday boys basketballCalvary Baptist 89, Cross Lanes Christian 31: Ben Coleman poured in 22 points to lead Calvary Baptist to the comfortable home win.Stevie Hicks added 14 points for Calvary Baptist (1-0) and Scottie Richards contributed 11 points. Sam Mulanax led Cross Lanes Christian (0-2) with 11 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesLETTER: Jim Justice is entirely responsible for W.Va.'s COVID deathsChuck Landon: Coach Cook deserved betterWVU basketball: McNeil sets the tone in Mountaineers' 74-55 win over BellarmineWVU football: Moorer, Cowan enter NCAA transfer portalMichael W. Smith returns to Charleston with Amy Grant to kick off the holidaysLogan County Commission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaJudge dismisses Ojeda defamation lawsuit against Logan Sen. PhillipsAppalachian Power considers counties to add to Logan, Mingo for 'middle-mile' fiber broadband expansionNew West Side barbecue restaurant officially opens On Da TracksWVU beats Bellarmine on emotional night for McNeil Upcoming Events