Wade Britton's putback at the buzzer of the fourth overtime Tuesday evening handed Notre Dame a thrilling 80-78 boys basketball victory at Poca.
The Irish, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, had possession in a 78-all game in the final seconds of the fourth OT. Jaidyn West, who led Notre Dame with 43 points, put up a shot that missed and the Irish misfired on another in the frantic final moments before Britton's stickback fell for the game-winner.
Poca's Isaac McKneely (32 points) went back and forth with West much of the way, as each hit big shots in the extra sessions to keep their teams in the game.
Britton finished with 18 points for Notre Dame (4-4). Ethan Payne added 14 points and Toby Payne had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds) for the Dots (9-4), who are ranked No. 2 in AA.
Nitro 52, St. Albans 45: Joseph Udoh had 14 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks and the Wildcats used a strong second half to earn the home win.
Kolton Painter added 11 points and Trevor Lowe chipped in 10 points for Nitro (9-3), which trailed by four at halftime. Drew Reed tallied a game-high 17 points for St. Albans (1-8) and Peyton Brown contributed 11 points.
Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47: Aiden Satterfield had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in a victory for the Irish (7-2), who were playing their first game in 12 days. Zion Suddeth added 10 points for Catholic, ranked No. 3 in Class AA.
For the Bison (6-7), Alec Hanshaw scored all 17 of his points in the second half. Jackson England donated 11 points and eight rebounds for Buffalo, which trailed 31-14 at halftime.
Logan 72, Scott 69: Aiden Slack hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime for the Wildcats and Scotty Browning hit a 3 in the final seconds to give Logan the wild home win.
Browning led Logan (9-4) with 21 points, Jarron Glick added 17 points, and Garrett Williamson tallied 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out nine assists.
Reece Carden scored a game-high 22 points for Scott (4-9) and Cavin White chipped in 17 points.
Clay County 85, Webster County 76: The Panthers forced overtime late and scored 21 points in the extra session to earn the road win.
Curtis Litton (31 points) and Tanner Faulkner (24 points) combined for 56 points for Clay County (9-2). Rye Gadd poured in 26 points for Webster County (6-4) and Devin Coley added 16 points.
Point Pleasant 74, Ripley 63: Hunter Bush tallied 28 points and the Knights outscored the Vikings by 14 in the second quarter to earn the home win.
Eric Chapman added 16 points for Point Pleasant (6-8). Cade Goode scored a team-high 17 points for Ripley and Luke Johnson contributed 15 points and nine rebounds.
Tug Valley 67, Mingo Central 42: Caleb May scored 18 points and Ian Reed 15 as the Panthers (9-2) picked up a road win.
For the Miners, Jarius Jackson had 13 points and James Evans 10.
Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54: William Gabbert netted 27 points and Bailee Coles 20 as the Spartans (9-2) took care of the visiting Flying Eagles (4-10).
For Woodrow, Ben Gilliam scored 17 points and Maddex McMillen 13.
Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64: Matthew Carte scored 18 points to lift the Red Devils to the road win.
Beau Bennett and Shawn Banks added 12 points each for Ravenswood (10-5). Will Hart tallied a game-high 23 points for Catholic (2-12) and Xavier Collie chipped in 13 points.
Girls
Charleston Catholic 48, Sissonville 27: Sydney Bolles tossed in 24 points and the Irish (7-4) held the host Indians scoreless in the second quarter in picking up a win.
For the Indians (6-7), Sydney Farmer scored 10 points.
Capital 49, St. Albans 41: The Cougars used a 20-4 advantage in the second quarter to post the road victory.
Kyra Brown led Capital with 15 points and Mya Toombs added 12 points. Jayden Doub scored a game-high 20 points for St. Albans.
Wheeling Park 74, Parkersburg South 55: Lindsey Garrison poured in 36 points and Wheeling Park used a 26-12 advantage in the second quarter for the road win.
Asia Roby added 12 points for Park (13-2). Skylar Bosley tallied 14 points for South (6-6) and Carrie Rhodes and Rylee Harner scored 10 points each.
Webster County 47, Braxton County 33: Sydney Baird scored a game-high 26 points as the visiting Highlanders (9-2) defeated the Eagles.
Lainey Hunt was Braxton's only player with double-figure scoring as she had 11 points.