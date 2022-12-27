Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kynadee Britton poured in 23 points as Sissonville held off visiting Winfield 61-59 in overtime in prep girls basketball Tuesday night.

Makaela Ullman tacked on 12 points for the Indians (3-3). Kaitlyn Sayre and Meghan Taylor led the Generals with 17 points apiece, and Andee Johnson scored 10.

