Daven Wall led a balanced scoring effort with 16 points Saturday evening as Winfield picked up a 64-45 boys basketball win at Hurricane.
Carson Crouch and Joey Gress both scored 12 points for Winfield (3-2), which won its third in a row. Nas'jaih Jones was the lone double-figure scorer with 11 points for Hurricane (1-4).
Nitro 54, St. Albans 51: The Wildcats trailed by six at halftime but outscored the Red Dragons by 10 in the third quarter to earn the road win and remain unbeaten.
Joseph Udoh led four double-figure scorers for Nitro (4-0) with 14 points, followed by Bryce Myers (13), Trevor Lowe (12) and Kolton Painter (11). The Wildcats are ranked No. 4 in Class AAA.
Cooper Lane-Sturgill had 12 points for St. Albans (1-2) with Drew Reed and Jaimelle Claytor adding 10 each.
Buckhannon-Upshur 65, Parkersburg South 62: The Buccaneers led by 13 after three quarters and held on for the home win.
Will McCauley led BU (3-1) with 16 points and Harrison Walker added 14 points. For South (1-2), Ashton Mooney had 17 points and Jake Hogsett chipped in 15 points.
Scott 53, Ripley 46: The Skyhawks trailed by three at halftime but outscored the Vikings by 10 in the second half to post the road win.
Landon Stone paced Scott with 19 points and Reece Carden added 13 points. Luke Johnson and Kaedon Proffit both had 12 points for Ripley.
Charleston Catholic 45, Ravenswood 33: The Irish outscored the Red Devils by eight in the fourth quarter to pull away for the home win.
Aiden Satterfield paced Catholic (2-2) with 11 points and J.P. McCutcheon added 10 points. Matthew Carte scored a team-high nine points for Ravenswood (3-2).
Princeton 59, Riverside 43: Lay-Lay Wilburn tallied 23 points and Ethan Parsons 16 as the Tigers earned a home victory.
For the Warriors (0-4), Josh Arthur scored 16 points. Riverside trailed at halftime 28-22.
Cabell Midland 79, Spring Valley 53: Chandler Schmidt popped in 26 points to lead five double-figure scorers for the visiting Knights (2-1).
Also for Midland, Dominic Schmidt scored 15 points, K.K. Siebert 13, Palmer Riggio 13 and Elton Short 10. For the Timberwolves (0-4), Corbin Page had 29 points and Chase Maynard 10.