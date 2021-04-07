Mallory Crowder converted two free throws with 16 seconds remaining in the game to break a tie Wednesday evening and hand Riverside a 52-50 girls basketball victory against visiting Sherman.
A few moments before Crowder's clutch effort, the Warriors' Sydasia Williams made a pair of foul shots to tie the game at 50. Riverside (4-6) held the lead at halftime 26-15, but the Tide rolled back in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Kiera Hutchinson, the lone senior honored on senior night, led Riverside with 12 points and Charley Kauff added 11 and Crowder 10. For Sherman (4-5), Hailea Skeens scored 19 points.
Webster County 93, Meadow Bridge 24: Sydney Baird pumped in 33 points and Natalie Snyder scored 31 as Webster County rolled to a road win.
The Highlanders (10-2) stormed out to a commanding 29-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Amber Stickler led the Wildcats (2-10) with 11 points.
Roane County 45, Wirt County 36: Faith Mason netted 13 points and Maddie Hall tacked on 12 as Roane County (6-6) won at home.
Skylar Bunch scored 10 points to lead the Tigers (3-14), who trailed at halftime 26-16.
Boys
St. Albans 78, Riverside 37: Drew Reed poured in 20 points to help visiting St. Albans snap a seven-game losing streak.
Jamison McDaniels added 16 points and Peyton Brown tacked on 13 for the Red Dragons (2-8). Josh Arthur led the way for the Warriors (1-10), scoring 10 points.
Winfield 77, Sissonville 35: Winfield used a strong first quarter and balanced scoring attack to pick up the road win.
Seth Shilot (15 points), Daven Wall (12) and Tanner Laughery (10) all scored double figures for the Generals (10-5), who led 21-7 after the opening period. Dylan Griffith and Elijah Thompson each tallied 11 points to lead the Indians (0-9).
Parkersburg South 54, Spring Valley 48: Cyrus Traugh turned in 23 points as the Patriots fended off visiting Spring Valley (2-11).
Jake Hogsett added a double double for South (7-4), recording 15 points and 10 rebounds. Corbin Page paced the Timberwolves with 19 points and Jace Caldwell added 15.