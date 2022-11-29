A balanced effort with three double-figure scorers helped St. Albans earn a huge 57-46 home victory over Huntington in prep girls basketball Tuesday.
The Highlanders came in ranked No. 2 in the preseason Class AAAA poll. Laynie Binion led SA with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Jaycee Elzy added 13 points, and Annaniesha Johnson contributed 10 points.
Cabell Midland 58, South Charleston 56: Jayda Allie poured in 35 points to help lift the Knights to a hard fought road victory over the Black Eagles.
Also for the Knights, Jazmyn Wheeler had a double-double (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Josie Graves added 11 boards. Natalie Smith led SC with 16 points and Kyra Brown tacked on 13 points.
Charleston Catholic 48, Clay County 23: The Irish held the Panthers scoreless in the first quarter and to just three points at halftime in the home win.
Molly Messer led the way for Catholic (1-0) with 14 points and Annie Cimino added nine points. Evie Young tallied a team-high eight points for Clay County 0-1). The Irish led 30-3 at halftime.
Princeton 55, Riverside 34: Maddie Stull earned a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers in the home win.
Elk Valley Christian 54, Wood County Christian 34: Kaylee Graham led three doubles figure scorers with 15 points for the Eagles in the road win.
Kaitlyn Swor (12 points), and Avery Evans (10 points) was also in double figures for EVC (2-0). Stella Dunn paced Wood County Christian (0-1) with 14 points.
Cross Lanes Christian 53, Calvary Baptist 21: Brooklyn Rimmie scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort for the Warriors in the road win.