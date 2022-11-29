Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A balanced effort with three double-figure scorers helped St. Albans earn a huge 57-46 home victory over Huntington in prep girls basketball Tuesday.

The Highlanders came in ranked No. 2 in the preseason Class AAAA poll. Laynie Binion led SA with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, Jaycee Elzy added 13 points, and Annaniesha Johnson contributed 10 points.

