The Buffalo boys basketball team picked up its first win over Charleston Catholic in 24 years, defeating the Irish 64-60 Saturday night in Buffalo.
The win ended Buffalo's 51-game losing streak to the Irish, dating back to a Class A sectional game on March 5, 1997.
Buffalo (8-7) gained control by oustscoring Catholic (4-8) 22-14 in the third quarter. Ian Thompson led the Bison with 21 points, Caleb Nutter added 17 and Bradley Harris scored 10.
Catholic's Jay Allen Turner led all scorers with 25 points and Jon McComas added 16.
Herbert Hoover 53, Nitro 36: Devin Hatfield scored 24 points and Trevor Rager and Eli Robertson added 11 apiece to lead Hoover (9-5). Trey Hall scored 14 points for Nitro.
Ravenswood 89, Roane County 33: Drew Hunt scored 17 points and Matthew Carte and Logan Alfred had 15 apiece as Ravenswood improved to 11-2. Roane County (5-8) trailed 53-7 at halftime.
Parkersburg South 62, Warren (Ohio) 58: Ashton Mooney scored 22 points as Parkersburg South improved to 13-1 with a road win at Warren, Ohio. Warren (11-6), which led 27-26 at halftime, got 23 points from Trent Taylor.
Scott 78, Lincoln County 45: Scott poured in 30 points in the second frame to erase a 12-point first quarter deficit and cruise past Lincoln County at the Madison Civic Center.
Lincoln County (4-6) built a 9-0 lead in the first quarter before the Skyhawks got a bucket from Jaren Gaiter. The Skyhawks (6-7) led 40-28 at the half and never looked back or relinquished the lead.
Scott was led by 18 points from Reece Carden and 10 from Jay Sharps. Cam Blevins led Lincoln County with 16 points.
Girls game
Webster County 49, Oak Hill 31: Sydney Barid's 24 points led the way as Webster County improved to 12-3. Samiah Lynch scored 20 points for Oak Hill.