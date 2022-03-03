Abby Darnley scored 15 points and Kaylee Bowling added 14 as Buffalo rode a strong second half to a 51-42 win at Ravenswood in a Class AA Region 4 co-final to punch its ticket to next week’s state tournament.
With the victory, the Bison (13-7) earned the No. 8 seed and will square off against top-seeded Parkersburg Catholic at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The result reversed a narrow 57-56 win for Ravenswood in the teams’ regular-season meeting in Ravenswood on Jan. 6.
Buffalo broke an 18-18 halftime tie with a 15-10 third quarter and followed it up with an 18-14 fourth to close things out. Chloe Hale added another 12 points for the Bison.
Hadleigh McGaskey led all scorers with 22 points for the Red Devils (14-10) including 11 of 12 from the foul line. Libby Hall pitched in 11 points for Ravenswood.
Thursday's boys games
Man 85, Van 28: Caleb Blevins scored 18 points to pace the Hillbillies past Van in the Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament in Logan.
Jeremiah Harless had 16 points and Aiden Martin and James Scites each tacked on 10 for Man.
Man, the defending Class A state champion, takes on Tug Valley Saturday at Logan for the sectional title. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Tug Valley 45, Sherman 31: Joey Gollihue scored 15 points as Tug Valley overcame an early eight-point deficit to take down the Tide for a Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament win.
Ethan Colegrove contributed 12 points for Panthers (12-10)