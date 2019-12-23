Cabell Midland used a strong second half to post a come-from-behind 60-52 home victory over St. Albans in boys basketball Monday in a battle of previously unbeaten teams.
The Knights trailed by 12 at halftime but outscored the Red Dragons (4-1) 39-18 in the second half to seize control and remain undefeated at 4-0.
Chandler Schmidt led three double figure scorers for Cabell Midland with 13 points, followed by Palmer Riggio (11), and J.J. Roberts (10). Jaimelle Claytor scored a game-high 19 points for St. Albans and Ethan Clay had 14 points.
Poca 80, Wayne 43: Isaac McNeely fired in 34 points, including seven, 3-pointers in guiding the Dots to the road win.
Nate Vance added 14 points and eight rebounds, Ethan Payne chipped in 10 points, and Noah Rittinger dished out 10 assists for Poca (4-1). Carl Sanchez scored 23 points, including seven treys of his own for Wayne (1-3).
Teays Valley Christian 63, Herbert Hoover 58: Brandon Cook (19 points, 17 rebounds) and Shaumba Joyce (13 points, 10 rebounds) each turned in a double-double to lead the visiting Lions (10-1) to victory. Andrew Breeding added 13 points for TVC.
The Huskies (1-3) were led by 17 points from Grant Bonner, 12 from Trey Chapman, 11 from Josh Swecker and 10 from Frank Early.
Lincoln County 61, Sissonville 50: Jayse Tulley tallied 17 points to lead the host Panthers past the Indians. Also for Lincoln County (3-2), Will Carpenter had 12 points and John Blankenship 11.
For Sissonville (1-5), Dylan Griffith scored 20 points and Brody Danberry 16.
Fort Frye, Ohio 59, Parkersburg South 54: Nic Hart scored 22 points in the home win in a tightly contested game throughout.
Brady Schilling added 13 points for undefeated Fort Frye (4-0). Dylan Day led Parkersburg South (2-1) with 13 points and Malaki Sylvia chipped in 11 points.
Roane County 59, Ravenswood 43: The Raiders outscored the Red Devils by 11 in the second half to pull away for the home win.
Brayden Miller led Roane County (3-2) with 16 points and Isaac Ryan added 13 points. Devin Raines was the lone double figure scorer for Ravenswood (2-2) with 15 points.
Girls basketball
Braxton County 57, Nicholas County 28: Jocelyn Abraham had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Eagles to the home win.
Peyton Smith added 11 points and Mikayla Brown contributed 10 points for Braxton County (7-1). Maggie Gadomski scored 11 points for Nicholas.
Pocahontas County 59, Tygarts Valley 31: The Warriors held Tygarts Valley to single digit points in three separate quarters in earning the road win.
Kira Bircher led Pocahontas County (5-2) with 16 points, Alexa Taylor added 13 points, and Kierstin Taylor chipped in 10 points.