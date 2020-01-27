Ekia Wicker hit a 3-pointer with one second left in regulation and the Capital boys basketball team kept its momentum going through the overtime period to take the win at St. Albans 64-59 on Monday.
It was Wicker’s second 3, finishing with eight points, as Daimarquis Brooks led with 19 points and Kerion Martin scored 17 for the Cougars (6-6).
Bones Johnson hit four 3s for the Red Dragons (8-6), including the only basket for St. Albans in overtime, on the way to 16 points, while Rodney Toler had 16 as well.
Braxton County 58, Herbert Hoover 49: Hunter James scored 17 for the Eagles, which had a storming fourth quarter to go from narrowly down after three quarters to a strong win in Gassaway against the visiting Huskies.
Jadyn Stewart added 16 points and Hunter Knicely finished with 10 for Braxton County (10-3).
Grant Bonner had a double-double of 14 points and 10 assists to lead Hoover (3-10), while Trey Chapman scored 10.
Girls
Winfield 80, Point Pleasant 31: The Generals hit 13 3-pointers as they cruised to a home victory over the Big Blacks.
Z.Z. Russell finished with 27 points while Mara McGrew had 15 points and Emily and Lauren Hudson had 12 and 10 points, respectively, for Winfield (14-1).
Brooke Warner scored 14 points to lead Point Pleasant (2-12).
Herbert Hoover 40, Buffalo 29: Allison Dunbar led all scorers with 26 points as the Huskies (11-5) left Buffalo with their fourth straight win. Abby Darnley had 10 points to pace the Bison (8-6).