Capital outscored Belfry (Kentucky) by 20 points in the second quarter to earn a 60-29 victory in girls prep basketball Thursday in the Kentucky-West Virginia Border Battle at George Washington High School.
Natalyia Sayles scored 18 points to lead three double-figure scorers for Capital, Kyra Brown added 16 points and Mya Toombs chipped in 13. Jenna Sparks paced Belfry with 15 points.
Wheeling Park 59, Parkersburg 55: The Patriots outscored the Big Reds by 10 in the third quarter and held on for the road win.
Natalie Daugherty scored 17 points for Wheeling Park (8-1) and Lala Woods added 14 points. Brilynn Florence tallied a game-high 19 points for Parkersburg (4-4).
Richland (Va.) 38, Tolsia 33: The Rebels lost their first game of the season, falling to Richland in the Riverview Classic.
Autumn Block was the lone double-figure scorer for Tolsia (6-1) with 13 points. Jaylyn Altizer fired in a game-high 21 points for Richland.
Wednesday’s girls games
George Washington 50, Belfry (Ky.) 41: GW was led by Alaira Evans who hit six field goals, including two 3-pointers, and was 3 of 4 from the line for a game-high 17 points. Kierstyn Fore was also in double-figures for the Patriots as she hit six field goals, including two 3-pointers, for 12 points.
For Belfry (4-6), Cushi Fletcher tied Evans’ game-high 17 points as she hit seven field goals including three 3-pointers. Jenna Sparks was Belfry’s only other double-figure scorer as she scored 14 points.
Wednesday’s boys games
Winfield 60, Lincoln 44: Seth Shilot scored 18 points and Ross Musick netted 17 as Winfield won on the road to remain unbeaten.
Josh Cook tacked on 12 points for the Generals (7-0). Westin Heldreth had 16 points to pace the Cougars (1-3).
Sissonville 54, Nicholas County 46: Ben Smith recorded 13 points and seven rebounds as Sissonville took down the visiting Grizzlies.
Also for Sissonville (2-6), Jake Wiseman added 11 points, Ethan Taylor tallied 11 points, five boards and four assists, and Ivan Jackson chipped in nine points and 13 rebounds.
Colby Pishner scored a game-high 20 points to lead Nicholas (0-5).
Wednesday’s girls games
Webster County 60, Brooke 37: Sydney Baird poured in 30 points to lead the Highlanders to a road win. Holly Perrine added 11 points for Webster (5-2), which led 30-16 at halftime.
Ava Bolen led the Bruins (2-5) with 12 points.
Richlands 49, Tug Valley 38: Jaylyn Altizer tallied 20 points and seven rebounds as Richlands won in the Little General Invitational Showcase at River View High School.
Erica Lamie chipped in eight point and five boards for the Blue Tornado.
Tug Valley, the defending Class A state champion, was led by Kaylea Baidsen’s 13 points. Audrey Evans added nine for the Panthers.