Jon McComas led a balanced effort with 18 points as the Charleston Catholic boys basketball team scored a 73-66 home win over Notre Dame Saturday.
Max Wilcox added 17 points and Jayallen Turner was also in double figures with 15 points for Catholic, ranked No. 2 in Class AA in the AP preseason poll. Jaidyn West poured in a game-high 34 points for Notre Dame (No. 9 in AAA poll).
Riverside 85, Preston County 57: Peyton Foreman (25 points) and Braydin Ward (23 points) had double-doubles in the road win for the Warriors.
Ward added 15 rebounds and Foreman grabbed 10 boards for Riverside (1-0) and Micah Carelli scored 14 points. Kaden Ferrell netted 20 points for Preston County.
Buffalo 62, Clay County 55: Evan Smalley and Caleb Nutter led a balanced Bison attack with 14 points each in the road win.
Bradley Harris added 13 points for Buffalo (1-1). Curtis Litton fired in a game-high 24 points for Clay County and Andrew Adkins netted 17.
Ravenswood 59, Wirt County 45: The Red Devils scored 33 points and outscored Wirt by 20 in the second quarter in the road win.
Matthew Carte led Ravenswood (1-0) with 19 points and Beau Bennett added 13 points. Deshaun Middleton also scored 19 points for Wirt County (0-2).
Saturday's girls game
Sissonville 44, Chesapeake 40: The Indians trailed by nine in the fourth quarter but outscored Chesapeake 17-4 to post the come-from-behind win in the Wayne County Shootout.
Makaela Ullman had a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds for Sissonville (2-1) and Kynna Britton scored nine points and grabbed 15 boards. Kate Ball led Chesapeake with 19 points.
Logan 54, Lincoln 30: Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 21 points in the home win at the Wildcat Classic Premier Showcase. Natalie Blankenship added 11 points for undefeated Logan (3-0).
Winfield 38, Charleston Catholic 26: The Generals (2-0), ranked No. 7 in Class AAA, outscored the Irish (2-1, No. 6 in Class AA) in the fourth quarter in the Wayne County Shootout.
Sophomore post Kennedy Schilling led all scorers with nine points off the bench for the Generals. Annie Cimino led the Irish (2-1) with eight.