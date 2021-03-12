The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Isaac McKneely poured in 20 points and Jackson Toney registered 16 points and 12 rebounds to help Poca pull away for 62-35 boys prep basketball win over Sissonville Friday in Poca.

Ethan Payne added 10 points and eight boards for the Dots (3-1), who held Sissonville to just 30% shooting from the floor.

Elijah Thompson led the Indians (0-4) with 12 points and Dylan Griffith tallied 10.

Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45: Kolton Painter had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Wildcats broke away from the Tigers (1-2). Joseph Udoh led Nitro with 18 points.

For Chapmanville, Devon Workman tallied 10 points. The Tigers trailed just 44-40 entering the final period.

GirlsBuffalo 64, Poca 44: Buffalo outscored the visiting Dots 34-14 over the second and third quarters to square its record at 2-2. Kaylee Bowling led the Bison with 14 points and Abbie Darnley donated 12. Devin Ord paced Poca (0-4) with 21 points, while Alexis Kowalkowski tacked on 13 and Brooke Campbell 10.