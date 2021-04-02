Kalissa Lacy led all scorers with 16 points as Class AAAA No. 5 George Washington cruised to a 53-29 girls basketball win over St. Albans Friday in St. Albans.
The Patriots (9-2) used a stout defensive effort in the first half, jumping out to a 22-7 lead at the break. Mary Lyle Smith and Alaira Evans each finished with nine points for GW.
Jayla Seams paced the Red Dragons with nine points.
Nitro 79, Point Pleasant 32: Brooklyn Bowen poured in 28 points as Nitro cruised to a home win. Baylee Goins tacked on 14 points and 12 assists, while Taylor Maddox and Emily Lancaster scored 10 points apiece for the Wildcats (11-1). Brooke Warner netted 13 points for Point.
BoysCabell Midland 65, Woodrow Wilson 51: Chandler Schmidt scored 19 points and K.K. Siebert turned in a double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) as the Knights won in Beckley. Dominic Schmidt had 15 points for Midland, which went 1 of 18 on 3-pointers. For the Flying Eagles (4-8), Ben Gilliam led with 15 points and 16 rebounds and Dewayne Richardson added 14 points. Woodrow trailed 34-18 at halftime.
Thursday’s boys games
Buffalo 70, Point Pleasant 54: Noah Thompson erupted for 29 points, including a school-record nine 3-pointers, leading Buffalo to a revenge victory at Point Pleasant. Alex Hanshaw (14 points) and David Whittington (11 points) also hit double figures in scoring for Buffalo (5-6). Kyelar Morrow scored 20 points for the Black Knights (5-7), followed closely by Hunter Bush with 19 points. Buffalo led 34-24 at halftime. Point previously beat the Bison 64-59 on March 18.
Parkersburg 74, South Charleston 67: Josh Kopec tossed in a season-high 29 points as the Big Reds used a strong start to get past the host Black Eagles. Also for Parkersburg (3-5), Carson Dennis had 15 points and Sammy McCale 13. For SC (8-4), ranked No. 8 in Class AAAA, DJ Johnson scored 17 points, Mondrell Dean 13 and Cayden Faucett 13. The Big Reds have knocked off ranked teams in back to back games, having beaten Cabell Midland earlier in the week.
Tug Valley 84, Van 28: Easton Davis had 18 points and Ethan Colegrove just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds as the visiting Panthers rolled to victory. Ian Reed added 10 points for Tug (6-2). The Bulldogs (0-7) were led by Kalen Booth’s 10 points.
Thursday’s girls games
Herbert Hoover 65, Poca 43: Taylor Ray poured in 28 points and the Huskies connected on 10 3s to earn the home win. Regan Geary added 11 points for Hoover, which outscored the Dots by nine points in the first quarter and 12 in the third quarter. Devin Ord fired in 21 points for Poca.
Hurricane 69, St. Albans 43: Maggie Oduor came close to a triple-double, scoring 23 points, grabbing nine rebounds and collecting nine steals for the Redskins in the home win. Erin Dempsey added 10 points for Hurricane (5-9), who led by 25 at halftime. Kira Hinzman scored a team-high 12 points for St. Albans.
Ripley 54, Sissonville 39: Corbin Casto scored 19 points to lead three Vikings in double-figure scoring for the road win. Also for Ripley (7-6), Sophie Nichols added 16 points and McKennan Hall contributed 13 points. Zoey McCutcheon had 12 points for Sissonville and Sydney Farmer chipped in 10 points.
Huntington 82, Capital 42: Dionna Gray led four double-figure scorers with 19 points and the No. 1-ranked Highlanders outscored the Cougars 31-2 in the third quarter during their road win. Other top scorers for Huntington included Katie Swann (16 points), Ravyn Goodson (11), and Imani Hickman (10). Mya Toombs tallied 14 points for Capital and Natalyia Sayles chipped in 13 points.
Webster County 74, Greenbrier West 40: Sydney Baird netted 31 points and the Highlanders led by 30 at halftime in the road win. Holly Perrine added 12 points for Webster (7-2) and Natalie Snyder chipped in 10 points. Raelyn Palmer tallied a team-high 15 points for West.
Parkersburg South 52, Hampshire 28: Skylar Bosley scored 15 points and Aubree White added 14 points in leading the Patriots (6-3) to the road win.