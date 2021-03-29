Kalissa Lacy drained four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 33 points as George Washington cruised to a 57-35 girls basketball win over Capital Monday evening in Charleston.
GW earned its seventh-straight win and moves to 8-2 on the season. Capital drops to 5-4.
Finley Lohan chipped in 10 points for the Patriots (8-2), who connected on nine 3’s as a team.
Talayah Boxley and Natalyia Sayles each netted nine points to pace the Cougars.
Sissonville 61, Logan 55: Madison McCutcheon netted 21 points as Sissonville handed visiting Logan its second straight loss.
Kennedy Jones and Zoey McCutcheon each tacked on 10 points for the Indians (2-5). Peyton Ilderton led the Wildcats with 21 points.
Huntington 67, Parkersburg South 48: Dionna Gray and Jada Turner each turned in 17 points as Huntington won on the road to remain unbeaten.
The Highlanders (8-0) outscored South 35-20 over the first and third quarters, which proved to be the difference.
Skylar Bosley scored 13 points to lead the Patriots (5-4) and Hannah Wingrove and Riley Harner each tallied 12 points.
Webster County 61, Clay County 22: Sydney Baird poured in 24 points as the Highlanders won at home.
Holly Prine pitched in 10 points for Webster (6-1). Ivy Taylor tallied 12 points to pace the Panthers (0-10).
Parkersburg Catholic 63, Ravenswood 39: Aaliyah Brunny exploded for 27 points as Parkersburg Catholic put away the visiting Red Devils to pick up their 12th straight victory.
Leslie Huffman had 14 points for Catholic (12-0). Annie Hunt and Hadleigh McGoskey each tallied 10 points to lead Ravenswood (5-7).
Boys
South Charleston 52, Woodrow Wilson 42: Bryson Smith knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 13 points as South Charleston (8-3) grinded out a road win.
Mondell Dean donated 12 points and Wayne Harris had 11 for the Black Eagles. Kayden Slay led Woodrow (3-7) with 10 points.
Poca 65, Buffalo 26: Jackson Toney tossed in 21 points as Poca blew past host Buffalo.
Keaton Meeks added 10 points for the Dots (7-3). David Whittington led the Bison (4-6) with nine points.
Logan 68, Man 63: Jarron Glick racked up 19 points and 12 rebounds as host Logan held off Man to give the Hillbillies their first loss of the season.
Garrett Williamson added 16 points, 10 boards, and five asssits for the Wildcats (7-3), while Aiden Slack fired in 15 points.
Austin Ball registered 20 points to lead Man (6-1) and Jackson Tackett tacked on 12 points.
Sunday’s boys game
Alec Polard poured in 22 points as Morgantown earned a 62-44 boys basketball win Sunday in Parkersburg.
Xavier Pryor and Brooks Gage each added 11 points for the Mohigans (10-1), who shot a blistering 82% (14-17) from the field in the second half.
Cyrus Traugh tallied 15 points to lead the Patriots (4-4) and Jake Hogsett tacked on 10 points.