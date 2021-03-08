Peyton Ilderton scored 21 points as Logan outlasted St. Joseph for a 65-62 overtime win in girls prep basketball Monday night in Logan.
Jill Tothe tacked on 12 points and Natalie Blankenship added 10 for the Wildcats. Amya Damon led the Irish with 17 points, while Ramey George scored 12 and Julia Preservati added 11.
Riverside 48, Shady Spring 39: Mallory Crowder scored 12 points and Sydasia Williams added 11 as Riverside picked up a home win. Rachel Siders recorded eight points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors (2-0). Olivia Tabit led the Tigers (0-2) with nine points.
Herbert Hoover 46, Chapmanville 35: Caroline Woody knocked down seven 3-pointers on her way to 23 points as the visiting Huskies took down Chapmanville. Maddy Harper added a double-double for Hoover (1-2), posting 10 points and 11 rebounds. Claire Dingess dropped in 11 points for the Tigers (0-1).
Roane County 68, Clay County 23: Faith Mason netted 21 points to help Roane County roll to a road win. Maddie Hall added 11 points for the Raiders (2-1). Ivy Taylor and Sydney Moore each scored 10 points to lead the Panthers (0-3).
Webster County 70, Braxton County 39: Sydney Baird registered 30 points as the host Highlanders remain unbeaten. Holly Prine tacked on 14 points for Webster (3-0). Madison Duffield led the Eagles (1-2) with 10 points.
Ripley 66, Scott 41: Sophie Nichols scored 15 points and McKennan Hall scored 14 points to lead the Vikings to a home victory over the Skyhawks. Ripley (2-1) had two other players in double-figure scoring as Lauren Roush scored 12 and Erin Ryan had 11 points. For Scott, Leah Davis led the scoring effort with 10 points.
Wheeling Park 76, Parkersburg South 32: Lindsey Garrison led Wheeling Park (3-0) to a home win over Parkersburg South with a game-high 21 points. Bella Abernathy scored 13 points, Zariah Marling scored 11 points and Maggie Stakem scored 10 points to round out the Wheeling Park's double-figure scorers. Aubree White led Parkersburg South (0-1) in scoring with 10 points.
Boys
Logan 84, Sissonville 47: Jarron Glick netted 14 points as Logan rolled to a road win. Cameron Hensley had 12 points and Aiden Slack scored 11 for the Wildcats (2-1). Dylan Griffith tallied a game-high 16 points to pace the Indians (0-2).
Lincoln County 67, Buffalo 61: Jayse Tully tallied 29 points to lead Lincoln County (3-0) to a road win. Jackson England paced the Bison (0-2) with 18 points, while David Whittington scored 17 and Alec Hanshaw had 12.
Point Pleasant 79, Sherman 59: Hunter Bush poured in 28 points to power Point Pleasant past the visiting Tide. Kyelar Morrow and Eric Chapman each added 15 points for the Big Blacks. Cameron Caldwell notched 20 points and Dalton Rollo and Alex Kirk each chipped in 11 to lead Sherman.