Isaac McKneely poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Poca to a 52-45 victory over East Rockingham in boys prep basketball Saturday at the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High school in Bristol, Virginia.
.Kambel Meeks scored all six of his points in the final two minutes of the game for the Dots (10-1), going 6 for 6 from the foul line, to seal the win. Tyler Nickel fired in a game-high 29 points for East Rockingham (11-4).
Saturday girls games
Sissonville 45, Wheeling Central 37: Tied at 33 after three quarters, the Indians outscored the Knights 12-4 in the fourth quarter to pull out the home win.
Sissonville (7-6) was led by Madison McCutcheon’s 13 points while Kynadee Britton added 10. Abbey Jones scored a game-high 16 points for Wheeling Central.
Ripley 48, Ravenswood 40: Kyanah Baldwin scored 18 points and pulled down 17 rebounds and McKennan Hall added 13 points as Ripley improved to 11-3 with a home win over its Jackson County rival. Hadleigh McGoskey had a game-high 20 points for Ravenswood (5-6).
Webster County 50, Roane County 33: Sydney Baird drained eight 3-pointers on her way to 37 points in the road win for the Highlanders (9-3). Kim Starcher and Maddie Hall scored a team-high nine points for Roane County.
Friday’s boys games
Poca 57, Graham (Va.) 27: Jackson Toney tallied 22 points, all in the second half, as Poca picked up a win in the FCA Prep Showcase at Virginia High school in Bristol, Virginia.
Toney tacked on six rebounds and four assists and Isaac McKneely added 18 points and six boards for the Dots (11-3).
Xavion Bradshaw led Graham with 15 points.
Tucker County 71, Van 33: Ashton Lycliter scored 25 points and Levi Bennett added 14 to lead Tucker (9-1) to a win at the St. Marys High School Invitational. Jax McCarty led Van (1-8) with eight points.
Buffalo 70, Point Pleasant 58: Caleb Nutter netted 26 points to pace Buffalo to a road win. Ian Thompson tacked on 14 points for the Bison (5-7). Zach McDaniel led the Big Blacks with 15 points while Eric Chapman contributed 14 and Zach Beckett 11.
Ravenswood 71, Wirt County 29: Matthew Carte poured in 26 points as Ravenswood rolled to a road win. Beau Bennett added 19 points for the Red Devils (9-2), who outscored Wirt 26-10 in the third quarter to pull away. Connor Hoover had 10 points to pace the Tigers (4-9).
Greenbrier West 62, Meadow Bridge 50: Chase McClung poured in 27 points to lead the Cavaliers to the road win. Connor Mullins scored 21 points for the Mustangs.
Friday’s girls game
Tolsia 48, Union 24: Carrigan Salmons fired in 15 points as Tolsia (11-1) picked up a home win.
Lindsay Kessel added 10 points for the Rebels, and Autumn Block tallied eight points and eight rebounds.
Allison Streets led Union (5-3) with 12 points