Quay Sutton scored 29 points and hit 12 of 14 free throws in the final quarter Tuesday evening as South Charleston held on for a 69-62 boys basketball victory at Spring Valley.
The Black Eagles (4-2), who trailed at halftime 35-33, went 20 of 25 at the foul line for the game.
Harold Pannell added 10 points for SC. For the Timberwolves (1-5), C.J. Meredith tallied 21 points, Corbin Page 12 and Chase Maynard 11. Meredith had 15 points in the first half.
Capital 71, Hurricane 60: Daimarquis Brooks scored 17 points and Karrington Hill 15 as Capital outlasted visiting Hurricane.
Ekia Wicker tacked on 13 points and Elijah Poore donated 10 for the Cougars (2-3). Austin Dearing scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Redskins, and Ethan Spurlock chipped in 16.
Poca 76, Scott 59: Jackson Toney popped in a career-high 20 points and the Class AA No. 3 Dots (7-1) pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win.
Also for Poca, Isaac McKneely had 18 points, Nate Vance 15 and Ethan Payne 10. For the Skyhawks (5-5), Jagger Bell scored 26 points and Jon Hamilton 13.
Ripley 71, Nitro 50: Ty Johnson poured in 24 points as Ripley rolled to a road win.
Tobias Scholl knocked down four 3-pointers for 20 points and Carter Casto chipped in 10 points for the Vikings (3-5). Kolton Painter paced the Wildcats (2-6) with 24 points and Trevor Lowe tacked on 10.
Sissonville 64, Herbert Hoover 55: Sissonville came back from down one point after the third quarter to give the Huskies their sixth straight loss.
Brody Danbury led Sissonville (2-6) with 19 points, with Bryce Myers adding 16, Dylan Griffith 11, and Joseph Udoh 10. Grant Bonner led all scorers with 23 points, while Trey Chapman had 19 for Hoover (1-6).
Cabell Midland 83, Riverside 54: Chandler Schmidt scored 24 points as Cabell Midland cruised to a road victory to remain undefeated.
K.K. Siebert netted 19 points, while Dominic Schmidt (15 points), Palmer Riggio (11), and Sean Marcum (10) also contributed for the Knights (7-0). Javante Elzy tossed in 13 points and Isiah Ford added 10 to lead the Warriors (0-7).
Parkersburg 72, Huntington 70: The Highlanders’ fourth-quarter comeback was derailed as Noah Umpleby hit a jumper with two seconds left to give the Big Reds the win. Umpleby scored 22 points for Parkersburg (3-4), while Sam Potts finished with 23 points and Carson Dennis 12.
Amare Smith led all scorers with 30 for Huntington (4-3), and Eli Archer scored 17.
Logan 78, Wayne 54: David Early tallied 20 points and 15 rebounds to power Logan to a road win.
Mitchell Hainer had 11 points and 10 boards and Aiden Slack scored 12 points for the Wildcats (7-3). Nick Bryant paced the Pioneers (2-5) with 18 points and Carl Sanchez added 11.
Parkersburg South 53, Warren, Ohio 49: Zach Seese recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds as Parkersburg South edged host Warren Local (Ohio) in triple overtime.
Cameron Marks added 15 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four steals for the Patriots (5-2), while Nathan Currey chipped in 10 points. For Warren (6-4), Evan Byrd led the way with 15 points, while Kirk Taylor notched 11 and Brandon Simoniette 10.
Teays Valley Christian 104, Hannan 55: Andrew Breeding and Brandon Cook each passed the 1,000-point mark as the Lions (13-1) handed the Wildcats their seventh straight loss.
Cook finished with 26 points on the night, while Breeding had 15 and Trent Feazell scored 18. Hannan (1-7) got 20 points from Casey Lowery and 14 each from Starkey Chandler and Ryan Hall.
St. Marys 75, Ravenswood 61: Richard Dornan scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils to a win at St. Marys. Grant Barnhart had 14 points while Peyton Auxier and Carson Miller each scored 13 and William Steele finished with 11 for Ravenswood (5-4).
The Blue Devils (3-4) were led by 15 points from Shawn Banks, with Matthew Carte adding 13 and Trey Mandrake and Devin Raines each scoring 10.
GirlsRipley 51, Roane County 26: McKennan Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds as host Ripley routed Roane County.
Kaitlyn Sarver fired in 14 points and Kaylei Blackburn added 12 for the Vikings (7-1). Maddie Hall led the Raiders with 10 points.
Monday’s late games
Midland Trail 50, Charleston Catholic 44: Emily Dickerson dropped 15 points as Midland Trail held off the visiting Irish.
Malerie Hendrick had 12 points and Meghan Gill donated 11 for the Patriots. Hannah Rahin recorded 16 points to lead Catholic (5-4), while Sydney Bolles scored 14.
Buffalo 52, Cross Lanes Christian 14: Abby Darnley led a balanced scoring effort with 10 points as the Bison (5-3) picked up a home win. Kelsey Templeton, Lillian Wyant and Haleigh Rhodes each had seven points for Buffalo.
Pocahontas County 45, James Monroe 40: Laila Calhoun had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Warriors (8-3) to the win on the road. The Mavericks (4-6) had 16 points and 12 points, respectively, from Morgan Boroski and Megan Boroski.