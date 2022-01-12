Isaac McKneely poured in 33 points and Jackson Toney tacked on 21 points as the Poca boys basketball team posted a 69-42 road win over Herbert Hoover Tuesday night.
Devin Hatfield led Hoover (6-3) with 16 points, and Trevor Rager chipped in nine. Poca only led by five at halftime but outscored the Huskies 47-25 in the second half.
Sissonville 49, Lincoln County 47: The Indians led by eight at halftime and held in for the road win over the Panthers. Tanner Griffith led Sissonville with 13 points and Jake Wiseman added 10. Jackson Sanders tallied a game-high 19 points for Lincoln County (3-4).
Buffalo 60, Wayne 48: The Bison outscored the Pioneers by 14 in the second and third quarters, providing the difference in the road win. Ian Thompson led a balanced attack with 16 points for Buffalo (4-6), followed by Bradley Harris (14 points) and Caleb Nutter (13). Ike Meddings totaled 12 points for Wayne and Ryan Maynard added 10.
Scott 76, Chapmanville 42: The Skyhawks scored the first 10 points of the game and never looked back in earning the home win. Reece Carden recorded a game-high 22 points for Scott (4-4) and Braxton Dolin added 12. Zion Blevins led Chapmanville (4-5) with nine points.
Tuesday’s girls games
Herbert Hoover 48, Clay County 28: The Huskies clamped down on defense, limiting the Panthers to single digits in three separate quarters for the road win. Taylor Ray paced Hoover (5-5) with 14 points and Regan Geary contributed 10. Ivy Taylor had 13 points for Clay County.
Ripley 62, Point Pleasant 22: The Vikings held the Big Blacks scoreless in the first quarter en route to the comfortable home win. McKennan Hall paced Ripley (8-3) with 17 points, followed by Sophie Nichols with 16 points and Erin Ryan with 13. Brooke Warner scored a team-high eight points for Point Pleasant.
Shady Spring 42, Riverside 36: The Warriors led by two in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold on, falling at home to the Tigers. Kierra Richmond fired in a game-high 21 points for Shady Spring (6-3). Alanna McKenzie recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Riverside (1-7).
Webster County 52, Calhoun County 50: Sydney Baird fired in 20 points and scored the game-winning basket with eight seconds left to lift the Highlanders to the road win. Natalie Snyder added 10 points for Webster County (8-2). Savannah Cunningham tallied 18 points for Calhoun County.
Tolsia 57, Grace Christian 32: The Rebels outscored Grace Christian 21-1 in the second quarter in posting the road win. Kerigan Salmons led Tolsia (8-1) with 19 points, Lynndsey Castle added 11 points and seven steals and Brooklyn Evans chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.