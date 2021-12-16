Prep roundup, Wednesday's games: St. Albans girls down GW 53-45 Staff reports Dec 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jayden Doub drained a key 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining and finished with 11 points to help St. Albans hold off visiting George Washington 53-45 in girls basketball Wednesday night.Jaycee Elzy added 10 points for the Red Dragons. SA trailed 20-14 in the second quarter, but ended the half on an 11-0 run to take a 25-20 lead into halftime.Finley Lohan led the Patriots with 14 points and Siya Smith scored 11.BoysGreenbrier East 91, PikeView 65: Adam Seams pumped in 25 points and the Spartans connected on 13 3-pointers as they rolled to a road win.Aaron Griffith added 20 points for East, while Goose Gabert netted 19 and Bryson Brammer donated 14.Jared Vestal paced the Panthers with 20 points, while Kamerson Lawson scored 15 and Nathan Riffe and Dylan Blake each chipped in 10. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesFormer Pinch school counselor now accused of producing child pornographyWVU football: Mountaineers land 22 on signing dayThe Food Guy: Last call at The Block?Shoppers react after Kroger ends paid COVID-19 sick leave for unvaccinated employeesMarshall football: Cole Pennnigton follows in father's footsteps, signs with HerdPrep football: Poca's Toby Payne joins older brother Ethan at MarshallGazette-Mail editorial: WV COVID stats showing strange, gloomy pictureJustice proposes pay raises, bonuses for state and public school employeesVirginia regulators OK key water permit for Mountain Valley PipelineRamp digging to exit New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Upcoming Events