The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jayden Doub drained a key 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining and finished with 11 points to help St. Albans hold off visiting George Washington 53-45 in girls basketball Wednesday night.

Jaycee Elzy added 10 points for the Red Dragons. SA trailed 20-14 in the second quarter, but ended the half on an 11-0 run to take a 25-20 lead into halftime.

Finley Lohan led the Patriots with 14 points and Siya Smith scored 11.

Boys

Greenbrier East 91, PikeView 65: Adam Seams pumped in 25 points and the Spartans connected on 13 3-pointers as they rolled to a road win.

Aaron Griffith added 20 points for East, while Goose Gabert netted 19 and Bryson Brammer donated 14.

Jared Vestal paced the Panthers with 20 points, while Kamerson Lawson scored 15 and Nathan Riffe and Dylan Blake each chipped in 10.