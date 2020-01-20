Lauren Hudson poured in 21 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Winfield as the Class AA No. 2 Generals earned a 74-64 win over No. 6 Lincoln on Monday afternoon at East Fairmont.
ZZ Russell contributed 17 points for Winfield (11-1) with Mara McGrew scoring 12 and Emily Hudson 10.
Victoria Sturm led all scorers with 23 points for the Cougars (7-4). Madi Martin scored 15 points for Lincoln and Allison Rockwell added 14.
Charleston Catholic 42, Notre Dame 40: Clare Tupta scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Irish (8-5) over Notre Dame. Hannah Rahin added 11 points for Catholic, while Bailey Yokum and Morgan Turner led Notre Dame with 12 points each.
Logan 44, Poca 35: Raegan Quick scored 11 points to lead short-handed Logan to a road win. The Wildcats (6-6) played without leading scorer Peyton Ilderton, who injured her knee against Nitro last week. Jill Tothe, the team's second-leading scorer, scored just two points and was limited after injuring her hand in the same game.
Brooke Campbell had 13 points to lead Poca (0-14) with Devin Ord adding 11.
Mingo Central 68, Scott 35: Ziah Rhodes went over the 1,000-point mark for her career as the Miners rolled at home. Scarlett Thomason led Central (8-5) with 21 points with Rhodes chipping in 19 and Jenna Wagoner 14.
Jenna Butcher scored 16 points to lead the Skyhawks (4-12).
Boys
St. Albans 92, Nicholas County 37: Jaimelle Claytor, Rodney Toler and Braxton Good each scored 18 points as host St. Albans cruised to a win. Drew Reed added 15 points for the Red Dragons (7-4). D.J. Coomes led Nicholas (2-8) with 15 points.