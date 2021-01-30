Imagine, if you will, a high school basketball game set to tip off this March in West Virginia.
Players milling around the floor, coaches poised in front of their benches, clock operators and scorekeepers at the ready on the scorer’s table, and limited fans cheering while socially distanced in the stands (hey, it is 2021, after all).
But out of nowhere, the game is called off. Why? No officials. It could happen.
As the state tries to cobble together a long-delayed and abbreviated prep basketball season, most of the attention has been focused on battling all sorts of COVID-19 issues, but the possibility exists of a shortage of game officials.
“I do think there is a legitimate concern,’’ said Bernie Dolan, executive director of the Secondary School Activities Commission.
There are several factors that could prompt that scenario. First, a certain number of officials from approved boards around West Virginia will opt out of the coming season, which is scheduled to start on March 3 for girls and March 5 for boys.
Clarence Woody, a veteran official from the West Virginia Southern board, said his association fluctuates between 95 and 105 members. He expects that number to dwindle due to COVID concerns.
“I’m not sure how many have opted out,’’ Woody said, “but I know we do have some. And I know other boards around us are going through the same situation.’’
Also of concern is the sheer number of boys and girls games that will be wedged into a less-than-seven-week window from March 3 (start of girls regular season) to April 18 (end of boys regular season). Schools are limited to playing 18 regular-season games, and after sitting idle for months, many will be hell-bent on getting them all in. Sunday games have already been approved, so games will pop up on the schedule seven days a week.
On top of that, spring sports practices open on March 15. Regular-season games can’t start for them until April 12, but there is a period of scrimmage games prior to that where officials and umpires are needed. And don’t forget that there are plenty of basketball officials who also work spring sports, which makes for some serious overlap of seasons.
Woody pointed out that some officials, especially older ones, might not make themselves available to work seven days a week.
“Last year, I took Wednesdays off,’’ Woody said. “I decided it wasn’t beneficial for me to work six nights a week. I needed to have that break in there. I felt nagging injuries that I didn’t have the year before, fatigue that I didn’t have the year before. I took steps to make sure I was fresh come tournament time.
“Like anything else, your body in December feels really good, but in January and February working five, six nights a week, your body starts to feel it. I don’t care how good a shape you’re in. It’s not so much the physical part as it is the mental part that affects you. I tell people every year, ‘Ballplayers stay 15, 16, 17 and we get a year older.’ There are things I could do at 20 that I can’t do in my 60s.’’
Doug Spry schedules officials for Mountain State Athletic Conference basketball games and also serves as the supervisor of officials for the Mountain East Conference. He understands the situation could turn troublesome.
“For the MSAC, we’ve got about 60 to 65 basketball officials,’’ Spry said, “and there have been a few opt out. That’s fine, and we understand that’s the way it’s going to have to be. Heck, we kind of have a shortage of officials now anyway. We’ve been hurting for officials for a while. In the major colleges and the MEC, we’re doing everything we can to shuffle games around to get them all in.
“There’s a possibility that it’s going to be difficult, but I’d like to think we can get to play all the games.’’
Woody, now in his 38th season as a basketball official, realizes that measures taken at the college level — such as testing officials for COVID on the day of the game — can’t be done at the high school level.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the same thing in high schools that the colleges have,’’ he said. “They show up at the ballgame and get rapid tested. If they pass, they can work. If not, they go home. [At the prep level], we have to rely on the schools to make sure they are safe and clean.’’
Woody normally works on a crew with Clinton Giles, Jim Davison or Keisha Brown, and feels safe driving to area games with that group. But it doesn’t always work out that way. If he gets outside that bubble this season, he’ll worry about contracting the virus.
“I know what they’re doing,’’ Woody said of his regular crew mates, “and what they do to keep themselves safe. But [officials] work statewide. We could be in Bluefield Monday night, Mount View Tuesday night, we go to Raleigh County, Mercer County, McDowell County, sometimes to Fairmont. We travel. So if you end up doing a game with someone you’re not sure about ... do we drive separate or together?
“Sometimes you don’t know how clean the schools are going to be. Dressing rooms at some gyms are not great as it is, anyway. Now you have to worry about that, too. It’s just another reason why some [officials] aren’t working, and I respect them for that. I understand that. But I love basketball.’’
Dolan said there are a couple of encouraging angles to consider.
“One positive is that Ohio and Kentucky are going to be done in basketball while we’re in the heat of our regular season,’’ Dolan said, “so we’re hoping we’ll get some of these people from outside the state who can come over and do some of our games. We have the ability to allow people registered in other states to work for our schools in emergencies.’’
Dolan also pointed to the start of spring sports on April 12 being the first day that girls basketball sectionals can be played.
“Baseball and softball will coincide with the start of girls sectionals,’’ he said, “and there will be a lot of [basketball] games that week, but after the first week, half of the field or more will be eliminated in sectionals. But there are going to be some real overlaps in the sense of officials during those early season [spring sports] games.
“I’d make sure I have a contract, because since we’re starting a little later [with spring sports], the weather’s nice, so there probably won’t be as many cancellations. That adds to the challenge of making sure you have officials at all games. It’s going to be a challenge, no two ways about it. It’s a challenge every year, it’s become more of a challenge due to COVID and now it’s a real challenge with the overlap of the tournaments.’’
The most problematic situations for having enough officials in the coming months could come after games are postponed — be it for winter weather, COVID breakout, contact tracing or some other reason. Rescheduling games, even important ones, becomes doubly difficult. If some officials decide not to work on certain days, especially Sundays, or if some become quarantined themselves, there might not be enough to go around.
“That’s a very realistic snapshot of something that might happen,’’ Spry said. “You’ve just got to hope that everybody stays safe and people that can officiate can do so. Then again, you’ve got to remember, a lot of the officials have waited 10, 11 months. They’re ready to get started. Some gentlemen may choose to be out six, seven days a week if that’s what they want.’’
Woody, who himself assigns officials for some games — including Charleston Catholic’s boys or non-conference games for Capital boys and girls — hopes that the complex situation can perhaps provide a few unforeseen opportunities.
“The only good thing is that younger officials may be getting a chance to work,’’ Woody said. “I always tell young officials, ‘I can get you in the door, but I can’t keep it from closing on you.’ We’ve got to take some positives out of this.’’