Wayne Harris poured in 24 points and Mondrell Dean turned in a double-double (22 points, 11 rebounds) as host South Charleston used a quick start to record a 74-62 boys basketball victory Saturday over previously unbeaten Princeton.
Also for the Black Eagles (7-3), ranked No. 7 in Class AAAA, Cayden Faucett had 11 points and DJ Johnson 10. SC led 42-30 at halftime.
For the Tigers (5-1), Lay-Lay Wilburn and Chase Hancock each tallied 20 points and Ethan Parsons 15.
Woodrow Wilson 58, George Washington 50: Ben Gilliam headed up a balanced scoring effort with 14 points as the host Flying Eagles got off to a soaring start and handed the first loss to the Class AAAA No. 1 Patriots (7-1).
Maddex McMillen added 10 points for Woodrow (3-6), which bolted to a 33-22 lead by halftime. For GW, Alex Yoakum had five 3-pointers and 33 points. No other Patriot scored more than five points.
Herbert Hoover 85, Nicholas County 55: Devin Hatfield (29 points, 10 assists) and Eli Robertson (21 points) went 10-of-15 from 3-point range in leading the Huskies to the road win.
Trevor Rager added 12 points and Jack Copenhaver chipped in 10 points for Hoover (7-1). Rylee Nicholas tallied 23 points for Nicholas County (0-4).
GirlsGeorge Washington 66, Greenbrier East 31: Kalissa Lacy dropped in 21 points as the visiting Patriots took command early. Also for GW (7-2), Macie Mallory scored 12 points and Alaira Evans 10.
For the Spartans, Brooke Davis and Cadence Stewart each tallied nine points.
South Charleston 47, Charleston Catholic 37: Genevieve Potter scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Black Eagles (4-5) to a home win over the Irish. Maliha Witten also was in double-figure scoring with 14 points.
For the Irish (5-3), Sydney Bolles led the scoring effort with 13 points.
Parkersburg South 81, Oak Hill 28: Skylar Bosley had 16 points as the host Patriots improved to 5-3. Samiah Lynch led the Red Devils with 13 points.