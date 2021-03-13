The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mya Toombs scored seven of her 14 points in the final quarter Saturday as host Capital captured a 57-53 girls basketball victory against state-ranked Nitro.

Talayah Boxley led the Cougars (3-2) with 15 points. Capital trailed at halftime 24-23, but hit 9 of 13 at the foul line in the last quarter to prevail.

For the Wildcats (3-1), ranked No. 3 in the Class AAA poll, Baylee Goines turned in 28 points.

George Washington 76, Greenbrier East 52: Kalissa Lacy led her team in scoring with 18 points as the Patriots (2-2) defeated the Spartans at home. GW’s Finley Lohan netted 13 points. For Greenbrier East (2-3), Cadence Stewart led the way with 22 points.

Charleston Catholic 49, Trinity 39: Sydney Bolles had 19 points and the host Irish broke away in the third quarter to defeat the previously unbeaten Warriors (3-1). Also for Catholic (3-2), ranked No. 6 in AA, Hannah Rahin scored 14 points and Claire Mullen 12.

Logan 69, Scott 46: Peyton Ilderton (21) and Jill Tothe (20) combined to score 41 points as the host Wildcats improved to 5-0. Logan is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA. For the Skyhawks (1-4), Gracie Ferrell had 16 points.

Wayne 58, Ripley 39: Alana Eves scored 19 points and Laneigh Brooks 11 to lift the host Pioneers to a 4-0 record. For the Vikings (3-2), Corbin Casto had 12 points.

Mingo Central 59, Westside 43: Jena Wagoner had a double-double for Mingo Central with 20 points and 11 assists, and Scarlett Thomason added 23 points.

Boys

South Charleston 51, Logan 44: Mondrell Dean had 12 points and Cayden Faucett 11 as the unbeaten Black Eagles pulled out a home win. Logan was held to six points in the fourth quarter. For the Wildcats (2-3), Jarron Glick scored 10 points. The game was tied at 21 at halftime.

Friday’s girls games

St. Albans 58, Winfield 50: Jayla Seams tossed in 16 points and host St. Albans posted its first win. Also for SA (1-3), Kira Hinzman had 14 points and Jayden Doub 13. The Generals (1-3) were led by Meghan Taylor with 13 points.

Buffalo 64, Poca 44: Buffalo outscored the visiting Dots 34-14 over the second and third quarters to square its record at 2-2. Kaylee Bowling led the Bison with 14 points and Abbie Darnley donated 12. Devin Ord paced Poca (0-4) with 21 points.

Charleston Catholic 45, Riverside 26: The Irish stormed out to a 13-3 lead in the first quarter to put away host Riverside. Sydney Bolles pumped in a game-high 13 points to lead the Irish (2-2).

Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24: Taylor Isaac fired in 15 points and Maggie Stover scored 13 as Summers County rolled to a road win. Gavin Pivont and Liv Meador each tacked on 12 points for the Bobcats (2-1). Megan Poticher led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36: Sophia Nelson netted 24 points to help Ritchie County pick up a home win. Rebekah Rupert added 19 points for the Rebels. Hadleigh McGaskey scored 13 points to lead the Red Devils.

Friday’s boys games

Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45: Kolton Painter had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Wildcats broke away from the Tigers (1-2). Joseph Udoh led Nitro with 18 points. For Chapmanville, Devon Workman tallied 10 points.

George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50: Mason Pinkett scored 26 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the unbeaten host Patriots in a battle of top-five Class AAAA teams. Also for No. 2 GW (5-0), Ben Nicol and Taran Fitzpatrick each had 11 points and Alex Yoakum 10. For the No. 5 Flying Eagles (1-2), Ben Gilliam led the way with 16 points and Keynan Cook scored 12.

Scott 92, Point Pleasant 67: Cavin White and Reece Carden each tallied 21 points as the host Skyhawks picked up their first win. Braxton Dolin added 12 points for Scott (1-2). Hunter Bush had 21 points and Kyelar Morrow drained four 3s on his way to 15 points to lead the Big Blacks (1-4).

Winfield 79, Wayne 27: Daven Wall connected on six 3s in the second quarter for 18 points as Winfield used a balanced scoring attack to win on the road.

Cody Griffith added 15 points for the Generals (2-2), while Seth Shilot (12 points), Joey Gress (11) and Thomas Morris (10) also contributed.

Zane Adkins powered the Pioneers (0-4) with 14 points.