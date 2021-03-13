Mya Toombs scored seven of her 14 points in the final quarter Saturday as host Capital captured a 57-53 girls basketball victory against state-ranked Nitro.
Talayah Boxley led the Cougars (3-2) with 15 points. Capital trailed at halftime 24-23, but hit 9 of 13 at the foul line in the last quarter to prevail.
For the Wildcats (3-1), ranked No. 3 in the Class AAA poll, Baylee Goines turned in 28 points.
George Washington 76, Greenbrier East 52: Kalissa Lacy led her team in scoring with 18 points as the Patriots (2-2) defeated the Spartans at home. GW’s Finley Lohan netted 13 points. For Greenbrier East (2-3), Cadence Stewart led the way with 22 points.
Charleston Catholic 49, Trinity 39: Sydney Bolles had 19 points and the host Irish broke away in the third quarter to defeat the previously unbeaten Warriors (3-1). Also for Catholic (3-2), ranked No. 6 in AA, Hannah Rahin scored 14 points and Claire Mullen 12.
Logan 69, Scott 46: Peyton Ilderton (21) and Jill Tothe (20) combined to score 41 points as the host Wildcats improved to 5-0. Logan is ranked No. 7 in Class AAA. For the Skyhawks (1-4), Gracie Ferrell had 16 points.
Wayne 58, Ripley 39: Alana Eves scored 19 points and Laneigh Brooks 11 to lift the host Pioneers to a 4-0 record. For the Vikings (3-2), Corbin Casto had 12 points.
Mingo Central 59, Westside 43: Jena Wagoner had a double-double for Mingo Central with 20 points and 11 assists, and Scarlett Thomason added 23 points.
Boys
South Charleston 51, Logan 44: Mondrell Dean had 12 points and Cayden Faucett 11 as the unbeaten Black Eagles pulled out a home win. Logan was held to six points in the fourth quarter. For the Wildcats (2-3), Jarron Glick scored 10 points. The game was tied at 21 at halftime.
Friday’s girls games
St. Albans 58, Winfield 50: Jayla Seams tossed in 16 points and host St. Albans posted its first win. Also for SA (1-3), Kira Hinzman had 14 points and Jayden Doub 13. The Generals (1-3) were led by Meghan Taylor with 13 points.
Buffalo 64, Poca 44: Buffalo outscored the visiting Dots 34-14 over the second and third quarters to square its record at 2-2. Kaylee Bowling led the Bison with 14 points and Abbie Darnley donated 12. Devin Ord paced Poca (0-4) with 21 points.
Charleston Catholic 45, Riverside 26: The Irish stormed out to a 13-3 lead in the first quarter to put away host Riverside. Sydney Bolles pumped in a game-high 13 points to lead the Irish (2-2).
Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24: Taylor Isaac fired in 15 points and Maggie Stover scored 13 as Summers County rolled to a road win. Gavin Pivont and Liv Meador each tacked on 12 points for the Bobcats (2-1). Megan Poticher led the Cavaliers with 11 points.
Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36: Sophia Nelson netted 24 points to help Ritchie County pick up a home win. Rebekah Rupert added 19 points for the Rebels. Hadleigh McGaskey scored 13 points to lead the Red Devils.
Friday’s boys games
Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45: Kolton Painter had eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Wildcats broke away from the Tigers (1-2). Joseph Udoh led Nitro with 18 points. For Chapmanville, Devon Workman tallied 10 points.
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50: Mason Pinkett scored 26 points to lead four players in double-figure scoring for the unbeaten host Patriots in a battle of top-five Class AAAA teams. Also for No. 2 GW (5-0), Ben Nicol and Taran Fitzpatrick each had 11 points and Alex Yoakum 10. For the No. 5 Flying Eagles (1-2), Ben Gilliam led the way with 16 points and Keynan Cook scored 12.
Scott 92, Point Pleasant 67: Cavin White and Reece Carden each tallied 21 points as the host Skyhawks picked up their first win. Braxton Dolin added 12 points for Scott (1-2). Hunter Bush had 21 points and Kyelar Morrow drained four 3s on his way to 15 points to lead the Big Blacks (1-4).
Winfield 79, Wayne 27: Daven Wall connected on six 3s in the second quarter for 18 points as Winfield used a balanced scoring attack to win on the road.
Cody Griffith added 15 points for the Generals (2-2), while Seth Shilot (12 points), Joey Gress (11) and Thomas Morris (10) also contributed.
Zane Adkins powered the Pioneers (0-4) with 14 points.