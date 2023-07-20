Jacob Billanti is giddy to grab the reins and bring back enthusiasm to the Riverside High School boys basketball program.
Billanti, a 2012 graduate of Riverside, played four seasons for the Warriors from 2008-12.
He spent the last few years serving as the boys and girls coach at DuPont Middle School. Billanti also served as an assistant on Ryan Carter's staff at Riverside during the 2015-16 season.
"I have not coached anywhere outside of this community," Billanti said. "I used the middle school level to gain some experience in order to make the jump. I have wanted the job at Riverside for as long as I could remember. I knew I had to build up my experience to have a shot at getting it."
He also said that he can use his prior influence around Belle and Quincy as a way of sparking enthusiasm for the Warriors basketball program.
"Whenever I was in school, I had three coaches in my four years of playing," Billanti said. "I understand how important it is to have someone who is willing to stick around, not only during basketball season, but supporting the athletes in their other sports. It starts by supporting at the little league level by showing that you want to see them improve.
"We need more community members getting involved. That is where I want to put my mark. You look at successful programs across the state. They all have successful youth programs."
The road to the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center is not easy for Riverside, especially in a section with George Washington, South Charleston and Capital.
The Warriors last made the state tournament in 2002. Since then, the closest a Warriors team got was in the 2013 Class AAA Region 3 co-finals, losing to Woodrow Wilson, 79-61.
"It starts with retaining the athletes to stay in this community and utilizing offseason work," Billanti said. "I cannot do it on my own. Not one coach can do it on their own. Getting the support of the community by buying in with volunteer work. There are a lot of people in this community that know basketball. It is simply reaching out and expressing how much their help is needed.
"The guy that taught me the most about basketball was Mark Nida. He wanted to run the league and teach kids basketball. That is what he lived for before he passed. Those are the things I look up to. Those are the kinds of people we need to step up, people willing to buy in instead of staying on the sidelines."
Riverside opened in 1999. Billanti said he wants to build his culture around what people remember before Riverside's existence.
"I would like to have it go back to when people think of East Bank, DuPont and Valley," Billanti said. "All three of those schools had an extreme amount of school pride. Our biggest hurdle is getting everyone to not look at the negatives. I would love to see people excited to go to a game, wear purple and support all programs at Riverside. I want our program to be hard-working young men who show up day in and day out. It is similar to the upper Kanawha Valley, with blue-collar workers that wake up every morning and do their job as well as they can."
Attempts to reach Warriors athletic director Todd Chevalier for comment were unsuccessful before press time.