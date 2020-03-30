(EDITORS’ NOTE: This is the third in a three-part series examining the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on travel teams and AAU sports on a local and national level.)
Concerns surrounding the AAU and travel sports scene aren’t only financial as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep things largely on lockdown.
As spring and summer tournaments continue to get pushed back and canceled, high-school-aged athletes are missing valuable opportunities to play in front of college coaches.
This is especially true in basketball, where Division I coaches are limited by the NCAA to three periods in which they are allowed to attend tournaments and showcases looking for talent. Those periods include a weekend in April, another in May and a week in July.
The July period has not yet been affected, but as days filled with uncertainty stretch on, concerns from all involved heighten.
“That would be a game-changer and I’m glad we’re not at the point where we’re talking about that yet,” Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said. “That would certainly alter things for players and collegiate basketball on the whole. A heck of a lot of recruiting gets done in that July period. If it would move, the hope from [a coach’s point of view] is that you have a good nucleus of athletes already.”
Kemper said that his program is in better shape than most with only two or three holes to fill for next year’s squad. But for those involved with the travel teams themselves, it is a worrisome prospect to think about, especially for players in West Virginia where Division I coaches don’t exactly flock during the prep season.
“Division I colleges are not coming to a local high school game unless they’ve already recruited a player from one of the teams,” Brian Mallory, co-program director of the West Virginia Thunder said. “The kids that are juniors, those are the kids that are kind of most up against it. In our program, probably two-thirds of our 2021 players already have offers, so it’s not that they don’t have opportunities. But maybe they haven’t gotten far enough into the decision-making process to make a commitment. On the flip side, college coaches are really under the gun. They’ve got rosters to fill.”
One such junior is George Washington High School’s Kalissa Lacy, the newly-named winner of the Mary Ostrowski Award honoring the state’s player of the year.
Lacy is currently projected as a borderline Division-I prospect and will likely be helped by the recognition of claiming the Ostrowski Award.
But this summer marks a crucial time for Lacy and players like her who are trying to make the most out of their last chances to impress high-level collegiate coaches.
“It’s worrisome,” Lacy admitted. “Your junior year is when you get most of your offers. You’ve got to keep your hopes up and you have to be able to contact coaches and show them what you have. Them not being able to watch you is definitely a setback.”
With gyms mostly closed, there’s only so much a player can do at this point to stay sharp. However, that’s the most important thing athletes with collegiate aspirations can do according to Kemper.
“It’s one of those things where you need to be as ready as possible for when things do get opened back up,” Kemper said. “As soon as a little leeway is given to get back in the gym, you better be prepared and be in as good as shape as you can be and be as game-ready as you can be for when those windows do open up. You’ve got to prepare for fewer opportunities to play as well.”
Basketball players aren’t the only ones that could possibly be feeling the squeeze. Soccer brings with it its own set of challenges should the rest of the spring and summer be wiped out.
Adam Arthur, executive director of FC Alliance South, said that the coming months are every bit as important for college-seeking soccer players as any athlete.
“Those college coaches are not going to see those kids,” Arthur said, should the rest of the travel season be cancelled. “For kids with another year next year, not as much. But it definitely hurts the potential for not getting scholarships because they’re not going to be seen. That’s real.”
The possibility does exist that the NCAA could make adjustments to the recruiting period for Division I coaches if necessary, possibly pushing it back into the late summer or early fall. But while that would most likely work for basketball players, under current rules, it would be for naught for those competing on the pitch.
Under current West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission rule 127-2-10, athletes are not permitted to compete for any non-school team during the high school season. With fall sports practices usually beginning in early August, soccer players couldn’t compete in showcases or tournaments not affiliated with their school teams.
Executive director Bernie Dolan said altering the rule was something that the WVSSAC would be willing to look at if the worst-case scenario should arise. As for Arthur, he points to regularly scheduled showcases occurring in the fall and said he hopes it’s a rule that could possibly be altered for good.
“It happens in other states, but not here, and I’ve never understood why we’re held back on that,” Arthur said. “it hurts the kids not to be exposed in the fall and they’re stuck playing high school games that no college coach is going to go watch.
“It could even be a compromise, like maybe kids are allowed to go to just two events in the fall on weekends that their teams are off and maybe they could even be included in the schedules. You could have some kind of limit on it, but at least you would have a little bit of exposure. It’s so important and easily done.”