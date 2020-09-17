The West Virginia state government did its best Tuesday to hold back the minute hand from striking midnight on several counties’ hopes to resume prep sports and re-open schools for in-person learning. It didn’t take long for a couple of those affected counties to be reminded that time waits for no one.
Walking into the Capitol for his Monday video conference, Gov. Jim Justice passed through a phalanx of coaches, players and parents from counties not allowed to play prep games due to their status on the state’s COVID-19 map. Most of the counties represented were orange — some barely, some deeply. That meant no games and nothing but limited drills for at least a week.
On Monday, Justice announced an evening meeting with top state officials and floated the concept of a fifth color for the map, one that would allow schools to open and games to be played. If you’re a regular observer of these conferences, those ideas often are a test balloon. If it’s floated there, there’s a good chance it becomes reality soon.
Sure enough, Tuesday morning, Justice introduced gold to West Virginia’s COVID-19 map spectrum. It sits between yellow and orange. Schools can open with restrictions. Teams in gold counties can play games against teams in their own counties or from other gold counties.
Coaches in those gold counties sprinted to the phones, pinning down as many games as they could for the rest of the week. They knew the window to do so may be small.
Less than 24 hours later came the realization of how small that window might be.
On the map released Tuesday, Putnam, Boone, Fayette, Mingo and Logan counties all were gold. On the daily map released Wednesday, Putnam, Boone, Fayette and Mingo all went orange.
To get to gold, counties must have a seven-day rolling average of new positive cases lower than 15 or a seven-day rolling average positive rate of less than 5 percent. Putnam rocketed from a 14.17 average of new cases on Sunday to a stunning 21.76 on Tuesday. The seven-day positive rate was 6.8 percent.
The jump was so extreme that Putnam County Schools decided to remain on remote learning for the rest of the week, dashing the slim hopes those schools had of playing this week. Now they’ll wait to see if they can slide back up to gold by Saturday evening, though they’re trending closer to red, sitting just under the magic number of 25 as of Thursday.
Speaking of red counties, Kanawha County joined that group Wednesday and went deeper in the red Thursday, which means teams there can’t even run conditioning drills now.
As this ordeal has dragged on, one thing has become perfectly clear: the state can tweak and twist and tinker with the map all it wants, but none of that will serve as a long-term solution to the state’s problem.
Justice introduced a second tweak of the week on Wednesday, now counting the WVU students sequestered at Arnold Apartments on campus as one case, as they treat COVID positives in nursing homes.
That turned the 65 positive cases at Arnold as of Wednesday into one case. That dropped Monongalia’s seven-day average to 23.27 — orange, but barely so. A couple bad days could put the county right back into the red.
It’s like bailing out a battleship with a shot glass.
The only thing that will help the problem long-term is reducing the numbers, whether it’s the average of positive cases or the average percentage of positive cases. Counties like Kanawha and Putnam have better chances of reducing the latter, but that requires an avalanche of new tests. Kanawha conducted an average of 637 tests a day from Sept. 10-16. The seven-day average percentage of positive cases waas 7.9 percent. So many more negative tests are necessary to bring down that number.
What that will take, though, is people who aren’t experiencing symptoms to take a COVID-19 test and validate what they knew, that they weren’t sick. The question is will enough of those folks (pardon the pun) take one for the team?
Kanawha County prep sports teams had that chance a couple of weeks ago, to undergo mass testing and allow teams that tested clean to play even in orange. Kanawha declined. One of the reasons was teams didn’t want an asymptomatic positive to bench them for several weeks.
The best way to bring down the region’s COVID numbers is to follow the state’s guidelines: wear a mask, stay properly distant from each other, wash your hands, don’t hang out shoulder-to-shoulder in large groups. And for those who don’t feel like complying, make it irresistible. Close bars in orange and red counties. Reduce occupancy percentages at stores in the same counties.
Schools, students, student-athletes and their parents have borne far too much of the brunt of the selfishness and irresponsibility of others in the community for far too long. Spreading the inconvenience would open more things quicker and make for a much safer environment for everyone, whether they throw and catch a ball or not.