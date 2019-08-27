Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series looking at the shrinking number of prep golfers around the Kanawha Valley and what coaches and other officials are doing to reverse the trend.
They dot the Kanawha Valley along roadsides across Putnam and Kanawha counties.
The overgrown skeletons of former golf courses, buried under weeds, bushes and trees that hide the sentimental and storied history of rounds played, bets wagered, games cultivated.
It started with the closing of Sandy Brae Golf Course in Clendenin in the fall of 2015. Most recently, Meadowland Golf Course in Winfield ceased operation this summer. Now, in the population hub of the state, three options exist for golfers looking to play rounds at a public course — Big Bend in Tornado, Little Creek in South Charleston and Coonskin’s par-3 course off the Mink Shoals exit of Interstate 79.
Just a handful of years ago, one could have gone to Shawnee in Institute, a nine-hole trek that has now been redeveloped into a youth sports facility. If not there, Scarlet Oaks in Poca, which is now just a series of vegetation-covered rolling hills sitting behind a Go-Mart across from Poca High School. Its closure, along with the closure of Meadowland, leaves no public golf courses in Putnam County.
For those who remember the days of manicured landscaping and buzzing golf carts in those areas, it’s a stark visual. For those who are passionate about the game, it’s downright depressing. But are these naturally encased time capsules a foreboding illustration of the direction the game itself is heading?
While most in the know admit concern, there is a general feeling that the game will survive both locally and on a statewide level. But falling participation numbers both on the high school level and in the West Virginia Golf Association’s Callaway Junior Tour are hard to ignore.
In 2012, 370 juniors participated on the Callaway Tour, a peak in numbers. This summer, that number was down to 240, a 35.1-percent decrease over the past seven years.
In a way, it presents a chicken-and-the-egg-type riddle for the industry to figure out: Are dwindling numbers of public golf courses to blame for falling participation, or are fewer golfers making it too difficult for public courses to remain viable?
Like nearly everything, the answer isn’t cut and dried. Several factors play a part in the crunch now felt by those involved in the game on a professional level.
Whether or not fewer public courses are discouraging young golfers from playing can be argued over. What can’t be argued is the fact that the situation has created quite a squeeze on area high school golf coaches.
Doug Smith has been at the helm of Poca’s golf team for 34 years. He doesn’t anticipate a 35th next year and it’s not necessarily a decision he’s making, but one being made for him. With four players on his roster this year and three of them seniors, there isn’t much promise of the Dots having a team at all next season.
And that isn’t a unique situation in the area. Nitro doesn’t have a team this season. More shockingly, neither does Scott, a team that loomed as Poca’s main rival more often than not over the last decade in Class AA’s Region 4.
Smith said the state of the game on a high school level is alarmingly bad, the worst he’s seen in nearly three-and-a-half decades. And while others may point to economical reasons, one-sport specialization and year-round travel sports, there’s no doubt in his mind that shrinking opportunities are, at least in part, fueling the free-fall in participation numbers.
“If you don’t have available courses, where are you going to go?” Smith asked. “It’s come down to the fact that there are no courses, so you can’t develop any interest in playing the game. There’s just no place to go.”
That, of course, isn’t entirely true, but it’s not far off, either. With Coonskin being a short par-3 course that is dealing with maintenance issues, Little Creek and Big Bend are about it for Kanawha Valley teams, not counting a few events at the Valley’s three private options — Edgewood, Berry Hills and Sleepy Hollow.
But the stress it has put on coaches in terms of scheduling is certainly being felt. The Dots used to claim Scarlet Oaks as their home course. Winfield listed Meadowland as theirs. Now, it’s a dogfight of sorts for time at the lone options remaining.
The Generals and coach Kevin Robinson have been a bit more fortunate. Entering his seventh season at the helm, Robinson has 11 players at his disposal, which has been the norm for the program since Winfield Middle School established a program six years ago.
But with Meadowland closing just a few weeks before the start of the prep season, he was also sent scrambling in terms of his schedule and pointed out that higher rates of daily rounds makes getting time at Big Bend even tougher. Add into that a massive storm in May that shut down the course for more than a month for cleanup and tree disposal, and the trek in Tornado has felt even more heat.
“The general public doesn’t have anywhere to play and traffic on the course is pretty high,” Robinson said. “But everybody is having the same crunch. Bogeys [Driving Range] lets us come down and hit balls and Sleepy Hollow has been great to us, letting us use their practice areas.”
Chris Slack of the West Virginia Golf Association has worked directly with the Callaway Junior tour and junior golf in general in the state since 2011. He, like most people interviewed for these stories, attributes the falling participation rates to multiple factors, not just one, but said closing golf courses is at least one of those factors.
“It’s a shame to say that the worst of it is around Charleston,” Slack said. “I’m not trying to knock Little Creek and Big Bend, but that’s really two golf courses for this population. Huntington has four good public courses [Esquire, Riviera, Sugarwood and Creekside] and that’s not even counting across the river in Kentucky and Ohio. Parkersburg has three, four or five, the greater Morgantown area has a bunch, the Eastern Panhandle has four and there are a lot more in the surrounding areas in Virginia and Maryland.
“If it wasn’t for [Meadowland] and Scarlet Oaks when I was a kid, I may not have gotten into golf at all.”
So why has it hit the Kanawha Valley so hard?
Simply put, each course has its own unique case and history. Jeff Hutchinson, a golf pro of 33 years and currently the director of golf for Kanawha County Parks and Recreation, has his own theories.
“In the Kanawha County area you had three country clubs — Edgewood, Berry Hills and Kanawha Country Club [now Little Creek],” Huthinson said. “Operators at the plant making good working wages belonged to Kanawha because dues were lower. As the chemical industry started shrinking, Kanawha lost all its members, sold to the city of South Charleston and became public. When that happened, it impacted the bottom line for Sandy Brae, Big Bend and Shawnee.
“Sandy Brae really started losing money when gas prices skyrocketed and it was sold to a group of four or five investors that wanted to own a golf course,” he continued. “They operated for five years or so and it cost them more money than they anticipated and they sold it and it’s back to being a cattle farm. When [Scarlet Oaks owner] Dr. [Elias] Haikal died [in 2016], his kids couldn’t do it anymore because it just wasn’t their passion.
“The golf business is tough now. I’ve met a lot of great people in it and I have a lot of friends in it. But when kids come up and say, ‘I want to go into the golf business,’ unfortunately I tell them they may want to rethink that, because the golf business I got into 30 years ago is not the golf business of today.”