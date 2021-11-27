The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

2021 All-Kanawha Valley football team

Player of the year: Brogan Brown, Hurricane

Rookie of the year: Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover

Coach of the year: Joey Fields, Herbert Hoover

Offense

Pos -- Player, School                                Hgt    Wgt   Cls

QB – Trey Dunn, South Charleston                6-0    195    Jr.  

QB – Ismael Borrero, Hurricane                    6-1    185    Sr.

RB – Bryson Tate, Winfield                           5-9    189    Sr.

RB – Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover           5-11    205    Sr.

OL – Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield               6-0    230    Jr.

OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston         6-5    310    Sr.

OL – Layth Ghannam, George Washington    6-5    265    Jr.

OL – Gabe Keech, Poca                               6-0    260    Sr.

OL – Seth Patton, Sissonville                     5-10    265    Sr.

WR – Chase Hager, Hurricane                      5-9    165    Sr.

WR – Wayne Harris, South Charleston        5-10    160    So.

WR – Taran Fitzpatrick, George Washington  6-4    180    Sr.  

UT – Shawn James, Capital                         6-0    180    Sr.

K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover                5-10    165    Jr.

Defense

Pos -- Player, School                           Hgt    Wgt    Cls

DL – Kam Wells, St. Albans                     6-0    245    Sr.

DL – Amari Brown, George Washington    6-0    235    Sr.

DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover     6-4    210    Jr.

DL – Caleb Allawat, Nitro                        6-2    265    Sr.

DL – A.J. Dunbar, Poca                           6-2    270    Jr.

LB – Mondrell Dean, South Charleston     6-3    230    Jr.

LB – Brogan Brown, Hurricane                6-2    210    Sr.

LB – Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover       6-1    190    Sr.

LB – Toby Payne, Poca                           6-4    230    Sr.

DB – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover       6-1    190    Sr.

DB – Zion Smith, Capital                       6-0    185    Sr.

DB – Adam Wilkinson, Riverside            6-0    185    Jr.

UT – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo               6-2    220    Sr.

P – Rylan Morehead, George Washington 5-8    150    Jr.