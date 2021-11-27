agate 2021 All-Kanawha Valley football team Nov 27, 2021 59 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021 All-Kanawha Valley football teamPlayer of the year: Brogan Brown, HurricaneRookie of the year: Dane Hatfield, Herbert HooverCoach of the year: Joey Fields, Herbert HooverOffensePos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt ClsQB – Trey Dunn, South Charleston 6-0 195 Jr. QB – Ismael Borrero, Hurricane 6-1 185 Sr.RB – Bryson Tate, Winfield 5-9 189 Sr.RB – Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover 5-11 205 Sr.OL – Jaxson Cunningham, Winfield 6-0 230 Jr.OL – Xavier Bausley, South Charleston 6-5 310 Sr.OL – Layth Ghannam, George Washington 6-5 265 Jr.OL – Gabe Keech, Poca 6-0 260 Sr.OL – Seth Patton, Sissonville 5-10 265 Sr.WR – Chase Hager, Hurricane 5-9 165 Sr.WR – Wayne Harris, South Charleston 5-10 160 So.WR – Taran Fitzpatrick, George Washington 6-4 180 Sr. UT – Shawn James, Capital 6-0 180 Sr.K – Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover 5-10 165 Jr.DefensePos -- Player, School Hgt Wgt ClsDL – Kam Wells, St. Albans 6-0 245 Sr.DL – Amari Brown, George Washington 6-0 235 Sr.DL – Isaiah Chapman, Herbert Hoover 6-4 210 Jr.DL – Caleb Allawat, Nitro 6-2 265 Sr.DL – A.J. Dunbar, Poca 6-2 270 Jr.LB – Mondrell Dean, South Charleston 6-3 230 Jr.LB – Brogan Brown, Hurricane 6-2 210 Sr.LB – Nathan Harper, Herbert Hoover 6-1 190 Sr.LB – Toby Payne, Poca 6-4 230 Sr.DB – Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover 6-1 190 Sr.DB – Zion Smith, Capital 6-0 185 Sr.DB – Adam Wilkinson, Riverside 6-0 185 Jr.UT – Drew Clendenin, Buffalo 6-2 220 Sr.P – Rylan Morehead, George Washington 5-8 150 Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesYour 2021 Shop Local Gift Guide to Unique Presents from WVPrep football playoffs: Fairmont Senior downs Poca 41-7 in AA semifinalsDon Scalise: Bemoaning education system does nothing to fix it (Opinion)Osabuohien, WVU edge Eastern KentuckyGazette-Mail editorial: Don't underestimate the power of Tudor'sWVU football: WVU needs win at Kansas to earn bowl berthCharlotte Flair at WWE Supershow Sunday at the Charleston ColiseumWVU basketball: Sherman, Curry lead Mountaineers past EKU 80-77Marshall football: Herd vies for C-USA title in showdown vs. Western KentuckyPrep football playoffs: Huntington rolls past Cabell Midland 37-15 into AAA championship game Upcoming Events