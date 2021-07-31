The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Herbert Hoover Devin Hatfield
Herbert Hoover’s Devin Hatfield advances the ball during a Class AA playoff quarterfinal game at Oak Glen last season. Hatfield was selected to the All-State first team as a defensive utility player in 2020.

Herbert Hoover Devin Hatfield

 JOE CATULLO JR. | Steubenville Herald-Star

Statewide prep football schedules

(Schedules subject to change)

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 26

East Fairmont at North Marion

George Washington at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Hedgesville at Washington

PikeView at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

Ambridge (Pa.) at Wheeling Central

Berkeley Springs at Petersburg

Braxton County at Lincoln

Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur

Cabell Midland at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Sissonville

East Hardy at Gilmer County

Fairmont Senior at Lewis County

Frankfort at Moorefield

Grafton at Pendleton County

Graham (Va.) at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Buffalo

Hannan at Trinity Christian

Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Liberty Raleigh

James Monroe at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

John Marshall at University

Liberty Harrison at Elkins

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Madonna at Beallsville (Ohio)

Martinsburg at Salem (Va.)

Midland Trail at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Millbrook (Va.) at Jefferson

Montcalm at Hundred

Nicholas County at Oak Hill

Paden City at Frontier (Ohio)

Parkersburg at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg South at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Nitro

Preston at Hampshire

Princeton at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Ravenswood at Magnolia

Richwood at Webster County

Ripley at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Keyser

South Charleston at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.

South Harrison at Doddridge County

Spring Mills at Musselman

Tolsia at Wayne

Tucker County at Pocahontas County

Tug Valley at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Ritchie County

Valley Wetzel at Tygarts Valley

Van at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wahama at Racine Southern (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Waterford (Ohio) at Williamstown

Weir at Oak Glen

West Greene (Pa.) at Cameron

Westside at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling Park at St. Clairsville (Ohio)

Winfield at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Wirt County at Calhoun County

Week 2

Friday, Sept. 3

Berkeley Springs at Keyser

Bluefield at Princeton

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Trinity Christian

Brooke at Indian Creek (Ohio)

Buckhannon-Upshur at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Petersburg

Carrick (Pa.) at Madonna

Chapmanville at Poca

Doddridge County at Tyler Consolidated

East Hardy at Clay-Battelle

Elkins at Robert C. Byrd

Gallia Academy (Ohio) at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

George Washington at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer County at Webster County

Grafton at East Fairmont

Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Frankfort

Hannan at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Winfield

Hundred at Cameron

Huntington at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Sherando (Va.)

Lewis County at Braxton County

Lincoln County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia at Wirt County

Martinsburg at Musselman

Meadow Bridge at Richwood

Mingo Central at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Twin Valley (Va.)

Moorefield at Pocahontas County

Morgantown at Bridgeport

Mount View at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Nicholas County at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Paden City at Hancock (Md.)

Parkersburg South at University, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at North Marion

River View at Grundy (Va.)

Riverside at Cabell Midland

Robert C. Byrd at Elkins

Sherman at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan

South Charleston at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

South Harrison at Liberty Harrison

Spring Valley at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Allderdice (Pa.) at Oak Glen

Tolsia at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Tucker County

Valley Wetzel at Calhoun County

Van at PikeView

Warren County (Va.) at Hedgesville

Washington at Spring Mills

Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Weir at John Marshall

Westside at Oak Hill

Wheeling Park at Steubenville (Ohio)

Williamstown at Warren Local (Ohio)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Fairmont Senior at Linsly, 1:30 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Tuscarawas Central (Ohio)

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 10

Beallsville (Ohio) at Hundred

Bluefield at Pulaski (Va.)

Bridgeport at Liberty Harrison

Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour

Cabell Midland at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun County at Doddridge County

Capital at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Clay County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Wheeling Park

East Fairmont at Hedgesville

Elkins at Lewis County

Frontier (Ohio) at Cameron

Gilmer County at Wirt County

Hurricane at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Indian Creek (Ohio) at Weir

James Monroe at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Musselman

John Marshall at Preston

Lincoln at Grafton

Logan at Waye

Man at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Md.)

Mount View at Tazewell (Va.)

Nitro at Herbert Hoover

North Marion at Fairmont Senior

Oak Glen at Keyser

Oak Hill at Princeton

Paden City at Montcalm

Petersburg at Pendleton County

PikeView at Liberty Raleigh

Poca at Independence

Ravenswood at Williamstown

Reedsville Eastern (Ohio) at Hannan

Ripley at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

River (Ohio) at Magnolia

Riverside at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East

Scott at Sissonville

Sherando (Va.) at Martinsburg

Spring Mills at Hampshire

St. Albans at South Charleston

Symmes Valley (Ohio) at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Millersport (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Tucker County at East Hardy

Tygarts Valley at Webster County

Tyler Consolidated at South Harrison

University at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Clay-Battelle

Van at Richwood

Wahama at Ritchie County

Washington at Frankfort

Winfield at Chapmanville

Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg South

Wyoming East at Nicholas County

Saturday, Sept. 11

Braxton County at Berkeley Springs

Madonna at Bridgeport (Ohio)

Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Bellaire (Ohio), noon

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 16

Lincoln at Nicholas County

Friday, Sept. 17

Beallsville (Ohio) at Clay-Battelle

Berkeley Springs at Frankfort

Brooke at North Marion

Buckhannon-Upshur at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated

Cameron at Magnolia

Capital at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Nitro

Clay County at Sissonville

East Fairmont at Braxton County

Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport

Frontier (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel

Grafton at South Harrison

Hampshire at Parkview (Va.)

Hannan at Hundred

Hedgesville at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane at Cabell Midland

Independence (Va.) at Washington

Lewis County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Oak Hill

Linsly at Princeton

Logan at Liberty Raleigh

Martinsburg at Highland Springs (Va.)

Meadow Bridge at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Richwood

Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Craig County (Va.)

Parkersburg South at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Philip Barbour at Liberty Harrison

Pocahontas County at Petersburg

Point Pleasant at Oak Glen

Ripley at Marietta (Ohio)

River View at Hurley (Va.)

Robert C. Byrd at Preston

Shady Spring at Independence

Shadyside (Ohio) at Wheeling Central

Sherando (Va.) at Musselman

Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Mills at Jefferson

Spring Valley at St. Albans

St. Marys at Ritchie County

Summers County at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Trimble (Ohio) at John Marshall

Trinity Christian at Paden City

Tucker County at Moorefield

Tug Valley at Phelps (Ky.)

Tygarts Valley at East Hardy

University at Wheeling Park

Vienna Mathews (Ohio) at Madonna

Wahama at Gilmer County

Wayne at Winfield

Webster County at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

Weir at Martins Ferry (Ohio)

Westside at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.

Williamstown at Buffalo

Wirt County at Ravenswood

Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 24

Beaver Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen

Bridgeport at Robert C. Byrd

Clay-Battelle at Tygarts Valley

Elkins at Philip Barbour

Fairmont Senior at University, 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort at Northern Garrett (Md.)

Gilmer County at South Harrison

Herbert Hoover at Sissonville

Huntington at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Covington (Va.)

Jefferson at North Hagerstown (Md.), 6 p.m.

John Marshall at Parkersburg South

Keyser at Hampshire

Liberty Harrison at Grafton

Liberty Raleigh at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt (Va.) at Princeton

Man at Wheeling Central

Marietta (Ohio) at Weir

Martinsburg at Hedgesville

Midland Trail at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Monroe Central (Ohio) at Magnolia

Moorefield at Petersburg

Morgantown at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Nitro at Wayne

North Marion at Lincoln

Oak Hill at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Paden City at Hundred

Park View (Va.) at Washington

Parkersburg at Cabell Midland

Poca at Mingo Central

Point Pleasant at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at East Fairmont

Ravenswood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands (Va.) at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Pocahontas County

Ritchie County at Doddridge County

River View at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Buffalo

Scott at Chapmanville

Shady Spring at PikeView

South Charleston at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Garrett (Md.) at Pendleton County

St. Albans at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at Calhoun County

Tolsia at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Racine Southern (Ohio)

Tucker County at Berkeley Springs

Tyler Consolidated at Wirt County

Valley Wetzel at Beallsville (Ohio)

Westside at Independence

Winfield at Logan

Saturday, Sept. 25

Cameron at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.

Week 6

Thursday, Sept. 30

Richwood at Tygarts Valley

Friday, Oct. 1

Buffalo at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Cabell Midland at Oak Hill

Calhoun County at Paden City

Cameron at Trinity Christian

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover

Clay County at Webster County

Fairmont Senior at Wheeling Park

George Washington at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Grafton at Elkins

Greenbrier East at Mingo Central

Greenbrier West at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hancock (Md.) at Clay-Battelle

Hedgesville at Spring Mills

Hundred at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at PikeView

Jefferson at South Hagerstown (Md.)

John Marshall at Buckhannon-Upshur

Keyser at Northern Garrett (Md.)

Liberty Harrison at Braxton County

Lincoln at Lewis County

Lincoln County at Raceland (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Nitro

Marietta (Ohio) at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.

Mount View at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Frankfort

Musselman at Morgantown

Nicholas County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Glen at Berkeley Spring

Parkersburg South at Bridgeport

Pendleton County at Tucker County

Petersburg at Philip Barbour

Pocahontas County at East Hardy

Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Ritchie County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Spring at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Poca

South Harrison at Valley Wetzel

Spring Valley at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Tug Valley

Union Local (Ohio) at Magnolia

Van at Montcalm

Washington at Martinsburg

Wayne at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Weir at Wheeling Central

Williamstown at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Wirt County at Doddridge County

Wyoming East at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Week 7

Friday, Oct. 8

Buffalo at Tyler Consolidated

Cabell Midland at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

Cameron at Valley Wetzel

Clay-Battelle at Massanutten Academy, 3 p.m.

Doddridge County at Gilmer County

East Hardy at Bath County (Va.)

Fairmont Senior at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Frankfort at Spring Mills

Hampshire at Petersburg

Herbert Hoover at Wayne

Hurley (Va.) at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

James Wood (Va.) at Jefferson

Lewis County at Buckhannon-Upshur

Liberty Raleigh at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln at Robert C. Byrd

Madonna at Toronto (Ohio)

Magnolia at Frontier (Ohio)

Montcalm at Jenkins (Ky.)

Mount View at Van

Musselman at Hedgesville

Nicholas County at Braxton County

Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Elkins

Northern Garrett (Md.) at Moorefield

Oak Glen at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Philip Barbour at East Fairmont

PikeView at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Keyser

Preston at Bridgeport

Ravenswood at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Grafton

Ritchie County at South Harrison

Riverside at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Scott at Logan

Shady Spring at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Hannan

St. Albans at Ripley

St. Marys at Wirt County

Tolsia at Mingo Central

Twin Valley (Va.) at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County

University at Albert Gallatin (Pa.)

Webster County at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling Central at Martins Ferry

Wheeling Park at Morgantown

Williamstown at Weir

Winfield at Poca

Woodrow Wilson at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Martinsburg at Painesville Riverside (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 14

Brooke at John Marshall

Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio)

Friday, Oct. 15

Bluefield at Tazewell (Va.)

Braxton County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Clay County at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Cameron

Doddridge County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.

East Fairmont at Liberty Harrison

East Liverpool (Ohio) at Oak Glen

Elkins at Lincoln

George Washington at Cabell Midland

Gilmer County at Calhoun County

Greenbrier East at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.

Greenbrier West at Richwood

Hampshire at Berkeley Springs

Hundred at Hancock (Md.)

Keyser at Allegany (Md.)

Lewis County at North Marion

Liberty Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Poca

Magnolia at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Independence

Meadow Bridge at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Moorefield at East Hardy

Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Paden City at Beallsville (Ohio)

Parkersburg South at Morgantown

Pendleton County at Pocahontas County

Philip Barbour at Grafton

Point Pleasant at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Princeton at Hedgesville

Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Senior

Sherman at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Winfield

South Charleston at Riverside

Southern Garrett (Md.) at Tucker County

Spring Mills at Martinsburg

Spring Valley at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albans at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.

Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Madonna

Tug Valley at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian

University at Buckhannon-Upshur

Wahama at Wirt County

Washington at Preston

Wayne at Chapmanville

Webster County at Ritchie County

Weir at Albert Gallatin (Pa.)

Wheeling Park at Musselman

Williamstown at Tyler Consolidated

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 22

Beallsville (Ohio) at Cameron

Beaver Local (Ohio) at Wheeling Central

Bluefield at Oak Hill

Bridgeport at Princeton

Bridgeport (Ohio) at Paden City

Brooke at Wheeling Park

Buckhannon-Upshur at Grafton

Cabell Midland at Parkersburg South

Calhoun County at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.

Capital at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

Chapmanville at Logan

Clay County at River View, 7:30 p.m.

East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs

East Hardy at Pendleton County

East Liverpool (Ohio) at Weir

Elkins at Frankfort

Fort Frye (Ohio) at Williamstown

Greenbrier East at Hampshire

Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central

Huntington at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Independence at Nicholas County

Jefferson at Martinsburg

Liberty Harrison at Lincoln

Liberty Raleigh at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Magnolia at Tyler Consolidated

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Montcalm

Moorefield at Keyser

Morgantown at John Marshall

Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Musselman at Washington

Nitro at Winfield

North Hagerstown (Md.) at Spring Mills

North Marion at Oak Glen

Parkersburg at Riverside

Petersburg at Clear Spring (Md.)

Philip Barbour at Lewis County

Ravenswood at Buffalo

Ripley at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Roane County at Doddridge County

Scott at Poca

South Harrison at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Summers County at Pocahontas County

Tucker County at Gilmer County

Tug Valley at Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian

University at Preston

Valley Wetzel at Hundred

Wayne at Sissonville

Webster County at Braxton County

Wirt County at Ritchie County

Woodrow Wilson at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Madonna

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 29

Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills

Bluefield at Ridgeview (Va.)

Braxton County at South Harrison

Brooke at Weir

Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Calhoun County

Clear Spring (Md.) at Berkeley Springs

Doddridge County at Williamstown

East Fairmont at Lewis County

Elkins at Fairmont Senior

Frankfort at North Marion

George Washington at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Hedgesville at Jefferson

Hurley (Va.) at Montcalm

James Monroe at Nicholas County

Keyser at Mountain Ridge (Md.)

Liberty Harrison at Robert C. Byrd

Lincoln at Philip Barbour

Lincoln County at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Madonna at Hundred

Manchester (Ohio) at Hannan

Martinsburg at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Midland Trail at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Chapmanville

Morgantown at University, 7:30 p.m.

Musselman at Bridgeport

Oak Glen at John Marshall

Oak Hill at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Paden City at Webster County

Parkersburg South at Wheeling Park

Pendleton County at Moorefield

Petersburg at Tucker County

Phelps (Ky.) at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.

Poca at Herbert Hoover

Pocahontas County at Tygarts Valley

Preston at Buckhannon-Upshur

Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Richwood at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

Ripley at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Ritchie County at Gilmer County

River View at PikeView

Roane County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Spring at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Sherman at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Nitro

South Charleston at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.

St. Albans at Capital, 7:30 p.m.

St. Marys at East Hardy, 8 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Cameron

Tug Valley at Man, 7:30 p.m.

Tyler Consolidated at Valley Wetzel

Washington at Hampshire

Westside at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming East at Independence

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 5

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield

Braxton County at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lincoln

Buckhannon-Upshur at Elkins

Cabell Midland at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.

Capital at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Clay-Battelle at Hundred

Doddridge County at Tygarts Valley

East Hardy at Petersburg

Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont

Frankfort at Keyser

Gilmer County at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hedgesville at Hampshire

Huntington at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Hurricane at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Washington

Lewis County at Grafton

Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover

Madonna at Trinity Christian

Magnolia at Williamstown

Man at Chapmanville

Mingo Central at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Montcalm at Webster County

Morgantown at Spring Mills

Mount View at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Liberty Harrison

Oak Hill at University, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg at Musselman

PikeView at Nicholas County

Poca at Wayne

Pocahontas County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant at Winfield

Preston at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.

Princeton at Parkersburg South

Ritchie County at Calhoun County

River View at Richwood

Robert C. Byrd at Philip Barbour

Scott at Nitro

Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.

South Harrison at Tucker County

Summers County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Tolsia at Hannan

Tyler Consolidated at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Wetzel at Paden City

Van at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Wahama at Buffalo

Wheeling Park at John Marshall

Wirt County at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.