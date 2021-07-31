Statewide prep football schedules
(Schedules subject to change)
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 26
East Fairmont at North Marion
George Washington at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Hedgesville at Washington
PikeView at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 27
Ambridge (Pa.) at Wheeling Central
Berkeley Springs at Petersburg
Braxton County at Lincoln
Bridgeport at Buckhannon-Upshur
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Sissonville
East Hardy at Gilmer County
Fairmont Senior at Lewis County
Frankfort at Moorefield
Grafton at Pendleton County
Graham (Va.) at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Buffalo
Hannan at Trinity Christian
Herbert Hoover at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Liberty Raleigh
James Monroe at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
John Marshall at University
Liberty Harrison at Elkins
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Madonna at Beallsville (Ohio)
Martinsburg at Salem (Va.)
Midland Trail at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Millbrook (Va.) at Jefferson
Montcalm at Hundred
Nicholas County at Oak Hill
Paden City at Frontier (Ohio)
Parkersburg at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg South at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Nitro
Preston at Hampshire
Princeton at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Ravenswood at Magnolia
Richwood at Webster County
Ripley at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at Keyser
South Charleston at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.
South Harrison at Doddridge County
Spring Mills at Musselman
Tolsia at Wayne
Tucker County at Pocahontas County
Tug Valley at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Ritchie County
Valley Wetzel at Tygarts Valley
Van at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wahama at Racine Southern (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.
Waterford (Ohio) at Williamstown
Weir at Oak Glen
West Greene (Pa.) at Cameron
Westside at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling Park at St. Clairsville (Ohio)
Winfield at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Wirt County at Calhoun County
Week 2
Friday, Sept. 3
Berkeley Springs at Keyser
Bluefield at Princeton
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Trinity Christian
Brooke at Indian Creek (Ohio)
Buckhannon-Upshur at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Petersburg
Carrick (Pa.) at Madonna
Chapmanville at Poca
Doddridge County at Tyler Consolidated
East Hardy at Clay-Battelle
Elkins at Robert C. Byrd
Gallia Academy (Ohio) at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
George Washington at Ashland Paul Blazer (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Gilmer County at Webster County
Grafton at East Fairmont
Greenbrier East at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Hampshire at Frankfort
Hannan at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Winfield
Hundred at Cameron
Huntington at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Sherando (Va.)
Lewis County at Braxton County
Lincoln County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Magnolia at Wirt County
Martinsburg at Musselman
Meadow Bridge at Richwood
Mingo Central at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Twin Valley (Va.)
Moorefield at Pocahontas County
Morgantown at Bridgeport
Mount View at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Paden City at Hancock (Md.)
Parkersburg South at University, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at North Marion
River View at Grundy (Va.)
Riverside at Cabell Midland
Robert C. Byrd at Elkins
Sherman at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan
South Charleston at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
South Harrison at Liberty Harrison
Spring Valley at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor Allderdice (Pa.) at Oak Glen
Tolsia at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Tucker County
Valley Wetzel at Calhoun County
Van at PikeView
Warren County (Va.) at Hedgesville
Washington at Spring Mills
Wayne at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Weir at John Marshall
Westside at Oak Hill
Wheeling Park at Steubenville (Ohio)
Williamstown at Warren Local (Ohio)
Saturday, Sept. 4
Fairmont Senior at Linsly, 1:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Tuscarawas Central (Ohio)
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 10
Beallsville (Ohio) at Hundred
Bluefield at Pulaski (Va.)
Bridgeport at Liberty Harrison
Buckhannon-Upshur at Philip Barbour
Cabell Midland at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County at Doddridge County
Capital at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Clay County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph at Wheeling Park
East Fairmont at Hedgesville
Elkins at Lewis County
Frontier (Ohio) at Cameron
Gilmer County at Wirt County
Hurricane at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Indian Creek (Ohio) at Weir
James Monroe at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Musselman
John Marshall at Preston
Lincoln at Grafton
Logan at Waye
Man at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield at Southern Garrett (Md.)
Mount View at Tazewell (Va.)
Nitro at Herbert Hoover
North Marion at Fairmont Senior
Oak Glen at Keyser
Oak Hill at Princeton
Paden City at Montcalm
Petersburg at Pendleton County
PikeView at Liberty Raleigh
Poca at Independence
Ravenswood at Williamstown
Reedsville Eastern (Ohio) at Hannan
Ripley at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
River (Ohio) at Magnolia
Riverside at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Robert C. Byrd at Greenbrier East
Scott at Sissonville
Sherando (Va.) at Martinsburg
Spring Mills at Hampshire
St. Albans at South Charleston
Symmes Valley (Ohio) at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Millersport (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
Tucker County at East Hardy
Tygarts Valley at Webster County
Tyler Consolidated at South Harrison
University at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Clay-Battelle
Van at Richwood
Wahama at Ritchie County
Washington at Frankfort
Winfield at Chapmanville
Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg South
Wyoming East at Nicholas County
Saturday, Sept. 11
Braxton County at Berkeley Springs
Madonna at Bridgeport (Ohio)
Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Bellaire (Ohio), noon
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 16
Lincoln at Nicholas County
Friday, Sept. 17
Beallsville (Ohio) at Clay-Battelle
Berkeley Springs at Frankfort
Brooke at North Marion
Buckhannon-Upshur at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Calhoun County at Tyler Consolidated
Cameron at Magnolia
Capital at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Nitro
Clay County at Sissonville
East Fairmont at Braxton County
Fairmont Senior at Bridgeport
Frontier (Ohio) at Valley Wetzel
Grafton at South Harrison
Hampshire at Parkview (Va.)
Hannan at Hundred
Hedgesville at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane at Cabell Midland
Independence (Va.) at Washington
Lewis County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Oak Hill
Linsly at Princeton
Logan at Liberty Raleigh
Martinsburg at Highland Springs (Va.)
Meadow Bridge at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Richwood
Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Craig County (Va.)
Parkersburg South at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Philip Barbour at Liberty Harrison
Pocahontas County at Petersburg
Point Pleasant at Oak Glen
Ripley at Marietta (Ohio)
River View at Hurley (Va.)
Robert C. Byrd at Preston
Shady Spring at Independence
Shadyside (Ohio) at Wheeling Central
Sherando (Va.) at Musselman
Sherman at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Mills at Jefferson
Spring Valley at St. Albans
St. Marys at Ritchie County
Summers County at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Trimble (Ohio) at John Marshall
Trinity Christian at Paden City
Tucker County at Moorefield
Tug Valley at Phelps (Ky.)
Tygarts Valley at East Hardy
University at Wheeling Park
Vienna Mathews (Ohio) at Madonna
Wahama at Gilmer County
Wayne at Winfield
Webster County at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Weir at Martins Ferry (Ohio)
Westside at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Williamstown at Buffalo
Wirt County at Ravenswood
Woodrow Wilson at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 24
Beaver Local (Ohio) at Oak Glen
Bridgeport at Robert C. Byrd
Clay-Battelle at Tygarts Valley
Elkins at Philip Barbour
Fairmont Senior at University, 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort at Northern Garrett (Md.)
Gilmer County at South Harrison
Herbert Hoover at Sissonville
Huntington at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Covington (Va.)
Jefferson at North Hagerstown (Md.), 6 p.m.
John Marshall at Parkersburg South
Keyser at Hampshire
Liberty Harrison at Grafton
Liberty Raleigh at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt (Va.) at Princeton
Man at Wheeling Central
Marietta (Ohio) at Weir
Martinsburg at Hedgesville
Midland Trail at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Monroe Central (Ohio) at Magnolia
Moorefield at Petersburg
Morgantown at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Nitro at Wayne
North Marion at Lincoln
Oak Hill at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Paden City at Hundred
Park View (Va.) at Washington
Parkersburg at Cabell Midland
Poca at Mingo Central
Point Pleasant at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at East Fairmont
Ravenswood at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands (Va.) at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Pocahontas County
Ritchie County at Doddridge County
River View at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Buffalo
Scott at Chapmanville
Shady Spring at PikeView
South Charleston at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Garrett (Md.) at Pendleton County
St. Albans at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at Calhoun County
Tolsia at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Racine Southern (Ohio)
Tucker County at Berkeley Springs
Tyler Consolidated at Wirt County
Valley Wetzel at Beallsville (Ohio)
Westside at Independence
Winfield at Logan
Saturday, Sept. 25
Cameron at Madonna, 12:30 p.m.
Week 6
Thursday, Sept. 30
Richwood at Tygarts Valley
Friday, Oct. 1
Buffalo at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Cabell Midland at Oak Hill
Calhoun County at Paden City
Cameron at Trinity Christian
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover
Clay County at Webster County
Fairmont Senior at Wheeling Park
George Washington at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Grafton at Elkins
Greenbrier East at Mingo Central
Greenbrier West at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hancock (Md.) at Clay-Battelle
Hedgesville at Spring Mills
Hundred at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at PikeView
Jefferson at South Hagerstown (Md.)
John Marshall at Buckhannon-Upshur
Keyser at Northern Garrett (Md.)
Liberty Harrison at Braxton County
Lincoln at Lewis County
Lincoln County at Raceland (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Nitro
Marietta (Ohio) at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.
Mount View at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (Md.) at Frankfort
Musselman at Morgantown
Nicholas County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Glen at Berkeley Spring
Parkersburg South at Bridgeport
Pendleton County at Tucker County
Petersburg at Philip Barbour
Pocahontas County at East Hardy
Princeton at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Ritchie County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Poca
South Harrison at Valley Wetzel
Spring Valley at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Tug Valley
Union Local (Ohio) at Magnolia
Van at Montcalm
Washington at Martinsburg
Wayne at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Weir at Wheeling Central
Williamstown at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Wirt County at Doddridge County
Wyoming East at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Week 7
Friday, Oct. 8
Buffalo at Tyler Consolidated
Cabell Midland at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
Cameron at Valley Wetzel
Clay-Battelle at Massanutten Academy, 3 p.m.
Doddridge County at Gilmer County
East Hardy at Bath County (Va.)
Fairmont Senior at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Frankfort at Spring Mills
Hampshire at Petersburg
Herbert Hoover at Wayne
Hurley (Va.) at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
James Wood (Va.) at Jefferson
Lewis County at Buckhannon-Upshur
Liberty Raleigh at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln at Robert C. Byrd
Madonna at Toronto (Ohio)
Magnolia at Frontier (Ohio)
Montcalm at Jenkins (Ky.)
Mount View at Van
Musselman at Hedgesville
Nicholas County at Braxton County
Nitro at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
North Marion at Elkins
Northern Garrett (Md.) at Moorefield
Oak Glen at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.
Oak Hill at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Philip Barbour at East Fairmont
PikeView at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Pocahontas County at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Keyser
Preston at Bridgeport
Ravenswood at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Grafton
Ritchie County at South Harrison
Riverside at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Scott at Logan
Shady Spring at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Hannan
St. Albans at Ripley
St. Marys at Wirt County
Tolsia at Mingo Central
Twin Valley (Va.) at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County
University at Albert Gallatin (Pa.)
Webster County at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling Central at Martins Ferry
Wheeling Park at Morgantown
Williamstown at Weir
Winfield at Poca
Woodrow Wilson at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Martinsburg at Painesville Riverside (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 14
Brooke at John Marshall
Wheeling Central at St. Clairsville (Ohio)
Friday, Oct. 15
Bluefield at Tazewell (Va.)
Braxton County at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Clay County at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Cameron
Doddridge County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.
East Fairmont at Liberty Harrison
East Liverpool (Ohio) at Oak Glen
Elkins at Lincoln
George Washington at Cabell Midland
Gilmer County at Calhoun County
Greenbrier East at Ripley, 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier West at Richwood
Hampshire at Berkeley Springs
Hundred at Hancock (Md.)
Keyser at Allegany (Md.)
Lewis County at North Marion
Liberty Raleigh at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Poca
Magnolia at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Independence
Meadow Bridge at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at River View, 7:30 p.m.
Moorefield at East Hardy
Nicholas County at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Paden City at Beallsville (Ohio)
Parkersburg South at Morgantown
Pendleton County at Pocahontas County
Philip Barbour at Grafton
Point Pleasant at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Hedgesville
Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Senior
Sherman at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Winfield
South Charleston at Riverside
Southern Garrett (Md.) at Tucker County
Spring Mills at Martinsburg
Spring Valley at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albans at Huntington, 7:30 p.m.
Steubenville Central (Ohio) at Madonna
Tug Valley at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian
University at Buckhannon-Upshur
Wahama at Wirt County
Washington at Preston
Wayne at Chapmanville
Webster County at Ritchie County
Weir at Albert Gallatin (Pa.)
Wheeling Park at Musselman
Williamstown at Tyler Consolidated
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 22
Beallsville (Ohio) at Cameron
Beaver Local (Ohio) at Wheeling Central
Bluefield at Oak Hill
Bridgeport at Princeton
Bridgeport (Ohio) at Paden City
Brooke at Wheeling Park
Buckhannon-Upshur at Grafton
Cabell Midland at Parkersburg South
Calhoun County at Wahama, 7:30 p.m.
Capital at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville at Logan
Clay County at River View, 7:30 p.m.
East Fairmont at Berkeley Springs
East Hardy at Pendleton County
East Liverpool (Ohio) at Weir
Elkins at Frankfort
Fort Frye (Ohio) at Williamstown
Greenbrier East at Hampshire
Greenbrier West at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Hannan at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Mingo Central
Huntington at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Independence at Nicholas County
Jefferson at Martinsburg
Liberty Harrison at Lincoln
Liberty Raleigh at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Magnolia at Tyler Consolidated
Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Montcalm
Moorefield at Keyser
Morgantown at John Marshall
Mount View at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Musselman at Washington
Nitro at Winfield
North Hagerstown (Md.) at Spring Mills
North Marion at Oak Glen
Parkersburg at Riverside
Petersburg at Clear Spring (Md.)
Philip Barbour at Lewis County
Ravenswood at Buffalo
Ripley at Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Roane County at Doddridge County
Scott at Poca
South Harrison at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Summers County at Pocahontas County
Tucker County at Gilmer County
Tug Valley at Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Trinity Christian
University at Preston
Valley Wetzel at Hundred
Wayne at Sissonville
Webster County at Braxton County
Wirt County at Ritchie County
Woodrow Wilson at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at PikeView, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Conotton Valley (Ohio) at Madonna
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 29
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at Spring Mills
Bluefield at Ridgeview (Va.)
Braxton County at South Harrison
Brooke at Weir
Buffalo at Van, 7:30 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Calhoun County
Clear Spring (Md.) at Berkeley Springs
Doddridge County at Williamstown
East Fairmont at Lewis County
Elkins at Fairmont Senior
Frankfort at North Marion
George Washington at Parkersburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hedgesville at Jefferson
Hurley (Va.) at Montcalm
James Monroe at Nicholas County
Keyser at Mountain Ridge (Md.)
Liberty Harrison at Robert C. Byrd
Lincoln at Philip Barbour
Lincoln County at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Madonna at Hundred
Manchester (Ohio) at Hannan
Martinsburg at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Midland Trail at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Chapmanville
Morgantown at University, 7:30 p.m.
Musselman at Bridgeport
Oak Glen at John Marshall
Oak Hill at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
Paden City at Webster County
Parkersburg South at Wheeling Park
Pendleton County at Moorefield
Petersburg at Tucker County
Phelps (Ky.) at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.
Poca at Herbert Hoover
Pocahontas County at Tygarts Valley
Preston at Buckhannon-Upshur
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.
Ripley at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Ritchie County at Gilmer County
River View at PikeView
Roane County at Ravenswood, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Liberty Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Sherman at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Nitro
South Charleston at Hurricane, 7:30 p.m.
St. Albans at Capital, 7:30 p.m.
St. Marys at East Hardy, 8 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Cameron
Tug Valley at Man, 7:30 p.m.
Tyler Consolidated at Valley Wetzel
Washington at Hampshire
Westside at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Winfield at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Independence
Week 11
Friday, Nov. 5
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield
Braxton County at Clay County, 7:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lincoln
Buckhannon-Upshur at Elkins
Cabell Midland at St. Albans, 7:30 p.m.
Capital at George Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Clay-Battelle at Hundred
Doddridge County at Tygarts Valley
East Hardy at Petersburg
Fairmont Senior at East Fairmont
Frankfort at Keyser
Gilmer County at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hedgesville at Hampshire
Huntington at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Hurricane at Spring Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Washington
Lewis County at Grafton
Liberty Raleigh at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover
Madonna at Trinity Christian
Magnolia at Williamstown
Man at Chapmanville
Mingo Central at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Montcalm at Webster County
Morgantown at Spring Mills
Mount View at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
North Marion at Liberty Harrison
Oak Hill at University, 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg at Musselman
PikeView at Nicholas County
Poca at Wayne
Pocahontas County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant at Winfield
Preston at Brooke, 7:30 p.m.
Princeton at Parkersburg South
Ritchie County at Calhoun County
River View at Richwood
Robert C. Byrd at Philip Barbour
Scott at Nitro
Sissonville at Roane County, 7:30 p.m.
South Harrison at Tucker County
Summers County at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Tolsia at Hannan
Tyler Consolidated at St. Marys, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Wetzel at Paden City
Van at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wahama at Buffalo
Wheeling Park at John Marshall
Wirt County at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at South Charleston, 7:30 p.m.