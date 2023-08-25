Dane Hatfield is a well-known name in Elkview after last football season.
As a sophomore, the dual-threat quarterback tallied 2,242 total yards as he led the Huskies to their first Super Six appearance -- a Class AA title game against Independence -- in school history.
In the 25 years prior to 2022, Hoover's football program had just three combined playoff wins. Hatfield led the Huskies to three playoff wins in one season last year.
Hatfield, a junior who is about to start his third year as a starter, had a whale of a sophomore season, completing 68 of 110 passes for 1,155 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hatfield rushed 148 times for 1,087 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
Though the Huskies lost to Independence 42-7 in the Class AA final, Hatfield said he's more motivated than ever to get back to Wheeling Island Stadium.
"I want to make sure I'm leading these guys in the right way and being a good example," Hatfield said. "We have a lot of new transfers who aren't used to how we do things. You have to make sure they learn how we do things and they buy in so we can go far this year."
Hatfield has two years of experience under his belt and plenty of accolades to show for them. As a freshman, he completed 103 of 151 passes for 1,455 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed 99 times for 761 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hatfield's performance helped Hoover go 10-1. The Huskies went undefeated in the regular season before falling to Fairmont Senior in the first round of the playoffs.
With his numbers, he was selected as the Gazette-Mail's All-Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year for 2021.
In 2022, Hatfield was named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Class AA all-state first team and the Gazette-Mail's All-Kanawha Valley team.
Hatfield said he's making a point to learn from his two seasons of experience in high school.
"I'm just learning from my mistakes," Hatfield said. "Last year, at the beginning of the year, I struggled throwing the ball and reading the defense. I'm just making sure I get on film real hard this year and make sure I'm doing everything I can to win."
Hatfield performed under pressure in big games last year, as evidenced how he responded to a miscue late in a Class AA quarterfinal at No. 1-seeded Winfield.
Hatfield lost a fumble deep in Generals territory with the game tied at 20 and less than two minutes on the clock.
The fumble resulted in a Winfield touchdown, giving the Generals a 26-20 lead after a missed two-point conversion.
With their season on the line, Hatfield and the No. 9-seeded Huskies (9-2) executed a two-minute drill in response. Hatfield led the Huskies about 70 yards down the field and capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Burns to tie the game at 26. Levi Paxton then gave the Huskies a 27-26 lead with his extra point with two seconds left in the game, and the Huskies held on as the score went final.
Hatfield, the Huskies and coach Joey Fields have gone 20-4 over the last two seasons.
Fields has his usual high expectations for Hatfield.
"Dane is a multi-sport athlete," Fields said. "Football, basketball; he'll probably be the best guy in track and baseball in our school as well. He knows he has to get better at some things, and leadership is one. He's trying to do that, and we see that in the practices so far.
"We go as far as he'll go. He's that type of player. Obviously it starts with quarterback, but when you have one like that, you can be really good. Dane is a good player."
Fields said Hatfield struggled with his arm-to-leg balance in the past, but Hatfield has since exhibited improvement in that respect.
"Obviously he can run and do what he does," Fields said. "As far as arm talent and being accurate and timing his feet with his arm, he's done better and he's worked hard. He's (gone) and seen some people, and we've brought some people in to work with him. He's gotten better, and we're seeing it in practice. He seems like he's excited to play, and his teammates are feeding off that."
Hatfield has plenty of protection up front this season, with three returning starters on offensive line.
"They care for me a lot," Hatfield said of his linemen teammates. "We bond really well. They're mean, and I know they'll do a good job this year."
The old Herbert Hoover High School was damaged beyond repair after a 2016 flood devastated the area.
Nearly seven years later, the new and state-of-the-art Herbert Hoover High School is set to open for the 2023-2024 school year. Hatfield and his squad will break in a new stadium and football facilities that rival any in the region.
Hatfield, standing in the new locker room for the first time, said he and his teammates are excited to take the field for the first regular season home game on Sept. 8 against Nitro.
"All of us are so excited seeing all this after being in the portables and having to drive up and play games at Joe Eddie (Cowley Field)," Hatfield said. "We're going to miss it, but we're really excited to get up here."
With the recent success and new facilities, Hatfield thinks the Huskies will be the hunted this season.
"There's been a target on our backs since our freshman year," Hatfield said. "People seeing all the fun we're having, I think it's going to be like that for a while."
Hatfield said the Huskies won't take recent success and new facilities for granted.
"With the new locker room and new weight room, I think we'll be grinding even harder and bonding more," Hatfield said. "I just think that will make us a lot better."
Hatfield's brothers, Drew and Devin, were also standout high school football players who went on to West Virginia State University.
"Drew and Devin tell me to make sure I go hard in everything I do," Hatfield said. "They just overexaggerate things to make sure I do the right thing for me and my team."