Dane Hatfield is a well-known name in Elkview after last football season. 

As a sophomore, the dual-threat quarterback tallied 2,242 total yards as he led the Huskies to their first Super Six appearance -- a Class AA title game against Independence -- in school history.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

