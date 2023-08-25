George Washington's football team had just seven seniors listed on its preseason roster.
In addition to the seniors, there's 14 juniors, 16 sophomores and 25 freshmen.
Needless to say, the Patriots have plenty of youth heading into this season.
The upperclassmen the Patriots will field are experienced, however.
GW returns quarterback Abe Fenwick, wide receivers Hunter Giacomo, Sai'Vyon Brown, Guner Flores and Keegan Sack and Anthony Valentine.
Coach Steve Edwards Jr. is set for his 26th year at the helm of the Patriots, who are coming off a 9-3 season which concluded with a 56-28 loss to Hurricane.
Edwards thinks GW has put in good work prior to the season opener at Cabell Midland on Aug. 24.
"They've been practicing really well and they've been responding to what we've asked them to do," Edwards said. "We didn't change too much in the offseason. We didn't change too much from last year, other than the personnel. We're really experienced in the skill positions and we lack some experience up front. But we have some guys that are capable of doing what we need them to do."
GW's offense, like most in football, starts with Fenwick at quarterback. Fenwick, a 6-foot-3 senior William & Mary commit, was the Mountain State Athletic Conference's leading passer last season. Fenwick completed 153 of 238 passes for 2,186 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Fenwick was named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Class AAA all-state second team.
"I'm hoping Abe has matured a little bit more," Edwards said. "I think he has over the summer. I think my quarterback is as good as there is, if not the best in the state."
The Patriots' other skill players put up solid numbers last season as well. Valentine, a senior, rushed 78 times for 466 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 537 yards and six touchdowns.
Sack, a junior listed as a running back, caught 48 passes for 628 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.
"I've got four or five receivers, Sai'Vyon Brown, Hunter Giacomo, Guner Flores, Keegan Sack and Anthony Valentine, just to name a few, that I think can play for anybody," Edwards said. "I think it bodes well with your chances to at least be competitive. Those guys have playing experience and they'll bring something different to the table. They're a good complement for Abe."
One of GW's younger skill players is sophomore Grant Uldrich, who is a receiver.
Edwards expects Sack, Brown and Valentine to be a factor in the backfield as well.
"They're all going to get equal carries as much as they can, and they all seem to be doing a fine job," Edwards said.
Junior Brayden Lude is the lone returning starter on the offensive line, and he'll be left tackle. Junior Landon Byrd will be right guard, senior Aiden Ellis will be the center, junior Tyrell Ellis will be right tackle and sophomore Johvon Davis will be right tackle.
On the defensive front, GW has some inexperience, but Edwards thinks Lude will play nicely at defensive end for the Patriots. He started on offense last year and will play on both sides this season.
Juniors Bryson Sowards and Solomon Ferrell will play in the secondary, along with senior Jaeden Whitehead. Uldrich will also play defensive back.
At linebacker will be sophomore Clyde May and junior Hayden Hinkle. Flores, Sack, Valentine and senior MJ Dixon will get playing time on defense. Byrd impressed Edwards at defensive tackle over the summer.
On special teams, junior Jordan Price will be the kicker and possibly punter.
"The thing that's working the best is the experienced skill guys are mature enough to have a little bit of patience as we grow up front," Edwards said. "I think that's been a very good positive. They help the guys along by being patient."
GW was ranked fourth in the MSAC preseason poll, behind Huntington, Hurricane and Cabell Midland.
The Patriots have a gauntlet to start their 2023 campaign, opening with Midland on the road before hosting what may be the final game in the series between GW and Ashland (Kentucky) in Week 2 on Sept. 1.
After the Tomcats, a state semifinalist in Kentucky's Class 3A last season, GW hosts Hurricane on Sept. 8 before traveling to play defending state champion Huntington on Sept. 15.
"The kids have been through it already before," Edwards said. "They know what they're up against and they know what's at stake, and hopefully we're able to answer the bell as many times as we can and we stick together through whatever happens. The first four ball games are really tough."