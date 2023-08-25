Sissonville has had a rough go of it over the past two seasons.
The Indians had a 4-16 win-loss record in two years with coach Chad Lovejoy at the helm, and Sissonville hasn't had a winning season since the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season in which the Indians garnered a 5-1 record.
Sissonville is looking to turn the ship in the right direction and Jeremy Hairston was the man chosen for that role.
Hairston was announced as Sissonville's new coach on April 12.
It's Hairston's first head coaching position, but he's held assistant roles in myriad capacities, including locally at Riverside and South Charleston, as well as in Maryland and with Shepherd University.
Sissonville has 26 players listed on its roster, with seven seniors, three juniors, 11 sophomores and five freshmen. The Taylor brothers, Evan and Ethan, return for their senior seasons.
Ethan will start at quarterback and he'll once again be throwing passes to Evan.
"We think he's going to be able to do some things for us," Hairston said of Ethan. "Then we have Evan who plays receiver for us and some [defensive back] for us. We think highly of him."
Ethan Taylor completed 201 of his 359 passes for 2,540 yards, 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to lead the Cardinal Conference.
Another wide receiver is senior Jake Wiseman, who made the All-Kanawha Valley team in 2022 as one of Ethan Taylor's main targets.
Wiseman, who was also named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class AA all-state first team, led the Cardinal Conference in receiving with 80 catches for 1,056 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged 13.2 yards per reception.
"He's probably one our better players," Hairston said. "We think he's going to be able to help right the ship, so to speak."
Wiseman will also get playing time at outside linebacker on defense.
On the offensive line, seniors Laz Marquez and TC Walker will be anchors for Hairston.
"Upperclassmen, and we think they're going to help us anchor that line," Hairston said. "We have a couple young guys playing on the line, so they're gonna be getting some experience. We have some good kids that are working hard and learning how to play football the right way. We're just trying to figure that out."
On defense, Hairston said no starting positions were set as of press time.
"The guys we have on our D-line and stuff, we're still waiting to see," Hairston said. "We have some potential there. Nothing is set, so we're still trying to identify where we are in those few areas."
Hairston said he's been impressed by 6-foot-1 freshman Maddox Balog.
"He's stepped up and been playing some secondary for us," Hairston said. "He's also our backup quarterback, and he's been growing from that standpoint as well. We think highly of him, especially as we move forward in this process."
Of Sissonville's 26 players, at least 10 have varsity playing experience.
"We had a couple kids that played last year as freshmen who got some experience later on in the year," Hairston said. "We had a few juniors who got some experience and they have a couple seasons under their belts. They've had a little bit of experience. We're just trying to change what that experience is."
Hairston said he's excited to be part of a new era of Sissonville football.
"I'm excited, the coaches are excited, the players are excited," Hairston said. "It's a great opportunity to come out and be able to play football. I'm just trying to get the kids to grasp that understanding, because this game is very limited in opportunities you get to play. We have an opportunity to do something. Every year is a new year."
So far, according to Hairston, Sissonville seems to understand the message.
"One of the big things these guys have shown is resiliency," Hairston said. "They've done a good job of fighting to overcome a lot of adversity. I tip my hat to them and their commitment. They guys committed themselves in the offseason in the weight room to buying in to what we're doing. That means a lot. That should show dividends this season."
Sissonville has a tough test to open the season with a home game against Chapmanville on Friday.
"To me, it always starts with the fundamentals of the game of football," Hairston said. "You have to block and tackle and protect the football. That's where we're starting. You can't do the advanced stuff until you learn the basics."