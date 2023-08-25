Herbert Hoover's football program experienced plenty of firsts last season.
For the first time, the Huskies earned a Super Six berth, winning three playoff games in one season after having compiled a mere three playoff victories in 25 years prior to 2022.
The Huskies also had two players -- Levi Paxton and Dane Hatfield -- named to the West Virginia Sports Writers Association's Class AA all-state first team and the Gazette-Mail's All-Kanawha Valley team.
Though Paxton is graduated, Hatfield and myriad other difference-makers are back for the Huskies as they bring plenty of the same swagger that led them to a Super Six last season.
On top of that, Hoover has state-of-the-art digs as the new Herbert Hoover High School is set to open ahead of the 2023-2024 school year -- about seven years after a 2016 flood damaged more than 70% of the old school.
There are plenty more firsts to come for coach Joey Fields as he leads the Huskies for the fourth year. Hoover will be playing in its new stadium for the first time and the Huskies will be playing on artificial turf for the first time after decades at Joe Eddie Cowley Field's grass surface.
Fields, under whom Hoover is 25-7, has made the playoffs in all three previous seasons with the Huskies and he's confident in this year's group.
"This group is working really hard," Fields said. "The guys seem motivated and ready to play. That's what we've stressed to them all offseason: 'Is your hard work matching the excitement and the expectations we now have?' If our hard work is matching those two, we can have another good team."
Hoover has 62 players listed on its initial roster, and of those, 18 are seniors, 10 are juniors, 15 are sophomores and 19 are freshmen.
The Huskies have an experienced defensive line. Senior outside linemen Zac Greer, Alek Harrison and Brandon Steenburgh return. Ethan Patrick is a junior who has experience.
At linebacker will be senior Kole Johnson and junior Talon Harrison.
In the secondary for the Huskies will be sophomore Blake Fisher and seniors Joe White and Jaylen Symns. In addition to quarterback, Hatfield will play cornerback as well, along with senior Avery Pannell.
"We have some seniors there, but out of those seniors, there's probably only two that have experience playing in big games last year," Fields said. "It is an older group, yes. I think the defensive line will be solid. There's a lot of guys there who can play. [Sophomore] Mighty Lopez is another guy that can play defensive line. Linebackers, we have to find some guys, replacing three from last year. In the secondary, we're replacing a lot, but we feel like we have a chance in the secondary."
The Huskies, of course, are led offensively by Hatfield at quarterback. Hatfield, a junior who is a third-year starter, had a whale of a sophomore season, completing 68 of 110 passes for 1,155 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Hatfield rushed 148 times for 1,087 yards and 16 touchdowns. He averaged 7.4 yards per carry.
Fields knows about Hatfield's prowess but has especially high expectations for his offensive line.
"We have three back, and that's the most I've ever had back," Fields said. "From a previous team, there's three starters back."
Johnson, Harrison and senior Brandon Ramos are the three returners on the offensive line. Fields expects Johnson to be the leader up front.
"This will be their second year starting," Fields said. "They came in as freshmen. One of them was a running back and one of them was a wide receiver. The other one freshman year broke his collarbone. They developed and got better and worked hard. As they grew through the season, so does our team. That's where it starts for us, up front."
Seniors Zach Hudson and Ethan Patrick, along with Lopez, may get playing time on offensive line this season.
At running back, junior Rocco Frye makes his return after tallying 931 yards and 12 touchdowns on 130 carries last season. Fisher, Talon Harrison and senior K'dan Hughes will likely get playing time in the backfield.
Symns and Pannell will be targets for Hatfield at wide receiver. Senior Bryce Grimm and sophomore Sam Lee may also catch passes.
"We're returning four starters on the offensive side of the ball, but these are all guys who can get in multiple personnel groupings and formations," Fields said.
It will be a tall task to replace Paxton, who was a staple on special teams, kicking for the Huskies. Fields has a plan in place.
"He's hard to replace and will probably be the toughest position to replace," Fields said of Paxton. "We got two soccer kids that are competing for spots that can do kickoffs and extra points. We've replaced [Paxton] in the hallways with guys who have soccer backgrounds."
Hoover is coming off a 10-3 2022 campaign in which the Huskies dropped the first two games of the season before rattling off 10 straight wins on their way to a Super Six appearance. Hoover lost to Independence 42-7 in Wheeling.
Fields' goal is to be back at Wheeling Island Stadium in 2023.
"Each team has a different goal," Fields said. "Our goal with this team and this ability is playing on Thanksgiving weekend. That's our goal, and if you're playing on Thanksgiving weekend, you're four quarters away. There's been other years where it's been, 'Hey, make it to the playoffs.' And that's OK too. But this team has high goals. They worked for them in the offseason."
Fields and the Huskies won't get a chance to break in the new stadium until Sept. 9. Hoover opens its 2023 season at Scott on Friday before traveling to Winfield on Sept. 1.
Regardless, Fields said his players are chomping at the bit to take the field for the first home game, in which they play Nitro.
"Our school and every program in our school has done more with less than anyone in the state," Fields said. "It's a credit to our administration and our teachers and our students and student-athletes. It's a special time right now. It's exciting. There's so much going on. We just tell the guys, 'You need to be excited but also be grateful. How do you show you're grateful? Go out there and play hard and act the right way.' We're excited to finally be home."