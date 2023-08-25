Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield's football team had a run to remember last season.

The Generals earned a No. 1 seed in the Class AA state playoffs but eventually fell to Herbert Hoover 27-26 at home in the quarterfinals. Winfield finished its season at 10-2.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags