Winfield's football team had a run to remember last season.
The Generals earned a No. 1 seed in the Class AA state playoffs but eventually fell to Herbert Hoover 27-26 at home in the quarterfinals. Winfield finished its season at 10-2.
For longtime coach Eddie Smolder, last year is a blip on the radar and the focus is on Winfield's Thursday season opener at Hurricane.
"Last year was a very memorable year and it was a lot of fun," Smolder said. "But it's 2023. We're focused on this season, and we're excited about the opportunity that we have. Two scrimmages, 10 regular season games. If we take care of business, we'll have an opportunity to play in the playoffs. This time of year is always exciting and fun."
Winfield used the two-headed monster of 2022 All-Kanawha Valley players in Bray Boggs and Caden Beam last year, as the since-departed backs combined for more than 2,200 rushing yards last year. All-Kanawha Valley selections Jaxson Cunningham and Logan Howell have also since graduated, and the Generals are without four senior leaders who were invaluable last season.
"We lost some good players and have some big shoes to fill," Smolder said. "That's why you coach and that's why you work in the offseason -- develop kids and get them better than where they were the year before. I like the kids we have on our team."
On defense, Smolder said the starters had not yet been decided as of press time.
In the backfield, junior cornerback Tre Tanner is a returning player.
Juniors Easton Pinkerton and Paiten Sayre are battling for a spot at free safety.
Senior Chase Massey, sophomore Chris Radcliffe and sophomore Aiden Hernandez are competing for time at corner and safety.
Senior K-juan Pearson returns as an outside linebacker, along with sophomore Matthew Daly. Senior Jayce Miller will return at linebacker along with junior Toby Laughery.
Senior Caleb Kuhl will likely get plenty of playing time at defensive end.
"We have a couple other guys battling for time," Smolder said. "Ayden Douglas and Bryar Ayers are battling for time. Blake Withrow at linebacker is competing for time. We have a lot of guys competing for a lot of positions, and that's exciting on defense."
Smolder said Pearson, Kuhl, Miller and Tanner act as the Generals' defensive leaders.
On offense, Winfield is replacing quarterback Brycen Brown, who graduated.
"Chase Massey has been taking the first-team reps," Smolder said. "He moved here from North Carolina in the spring. He's a really good football player. Marshall offered him last month. [West Virginia] State offered him a few weeks before that. He's a dual-threat kid and he's learning our offense. He can throw the ball when he needs to."
Withrow is taking the second-team reps, along with Pinkerton and Miller.
At running back, Miller may get some snaps, but Smolder said he likely will not start. Pearson and Daly may rotate in and out in the backfield.
Laughery will see playing time at tight end and sophomores Luke Craigo and Drew Mann are competing for a spot there.
Hernandez played wide receiver as a freshman and will do the same in his second year. Tanner and seniors Luke Davis and Brayden Graziani may catch some passes this season as well.
Kuhl is a three-year starter and Smolder said it all starts with Kuhl on the offensive line. Laughery will also play up front on offense.
"We lost multiple guys up front, so we're trying to fill those shoes," Smolder said, "[with] guys like Bryar Ayers, Keith Hall, Mickey Ballestero and Jacob Walker, Jacob Kimble and Ayden Douglas."
On special teams, Smolder has three kickers competing -- Hernandez, senior Will Bradley and Mann.
Though Winfield is without its big backs in Boggs and Beam, Smolder doesn't intend on changing his game plan.
"We're not going to change a whole lot of what we do," Smolder said. "We're going to run the ball first. We have some skill players, and if we have the opportunity to throw the ball when we need to, I think that's something we'll be able to do this year effectively with the guys we have."