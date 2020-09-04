By all accounts, outside of COVID-19 limitations, it’s been a smooth preseason thus far at Buffalo. When you return players at 19 of 22 starting positions, that’s what happens.
Now, fourth-year coach Brian Batman hopes all that experience translates into something tangible — like the program’s first playoff berth since 2016.
“The number one thing, I think, is confidence,’’ Batman said. “They can go into a game thinking they can win any of them. To me, that’s one of the hardest battles you have dealing with high school kids, getting them confident enough to think they can do something.
“I think it’s made them work harder. This is probably the strongest team I’ve had in four years; the offseason stuff was a whole lot easier. Kids were getting footballs to throw by themselves at the park — things that weren’t happening before. So it’s like, ‘Hey, we’ve got all these kids coming back. It’s time to go.’ So the work ethic has picked up a little bit and practice has picked up a little bit.’’
Senior Jackson England (6-foot, 175 pounds) returns for his third season at quarterback after throwing for 817 yards and nine touchdowns last season and running for two scores. All four of his top receivers return, but one of them — sophomore Bradley Harris (5-7, 141) — moves to running back, where will join juniors Drew Clendenin (6-2, 224) and Chase Lovejoy (5-7, 158) as the primary ball-carriers. The Bison lost leading rusher Eli Brock to graduation.
The wideouts include junior Dalton Jones (5-6, 138) and senior David Whittington (6-1, 180). Jones snagged 21 balls for 498 yards and eight TDs a year ago, and Whittington checked in with 16 catches for 260 yards and four scores. Junior Austin Kile (5-11, 190) is another returner at receiver, and also backs up England at quarterback. Junior Seth Landers and sophomore Cameron Kearns (5-11, 195) will split time at tight end.
The offensive line is full of returnees, led by senior Park Michels (6-0, 209), a Class A second-team All-State selection last season. Others back include seniors Cameron Whittington (6-2, 247) and Jesse Reed (5-7, 193) and junior Devin Barker (6-1, 253).
Clendenin, a first-team All-Stater last year, tops the returnees on the defensive line and will be joined at end by Reed, with Landers also seeing time there. Cameron Whittington and junior Chase Savilla (6-2, 328) return at tackle, backed by Barker.
The linebackers are Kearns, Michels and Lovejoy, with Kile and David Whittington at cornerback and Jones and England as the safeties.
England said the best part of playing on an experienced team is that there’s less learning going on, and more valuable repetitions.
“With all our experience,’’ England said, “we don’t have to cram as much with plays and things like that. It’s more of a learning experience for the younger guys, and to give the older guys a look. We know what we’re doing.
“We know what we’re capable of. So it’s just repetition for us older guys right now. Just getting things down pat.
“Going into games mentally focused is a key for us right now because we know what we can do physically. Half the game is mental, so that’s what we’re keying in on right now.’’