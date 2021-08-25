Buffalo got half the job done last season. It made the Class A playoffs for the first time since 2016, but didn’t get to play its first-round game due to Putnam County’s COVID-19 status.
So the Bison are back, and hoping for a change of luck.
Brian Batman returns six starters on offense and seven on defense as he begins his fifth season as coach. Under his tutelage, the Bison have improved every year, going 5-2 and earning the No. 12 playoff seed last season. Batman agrees that his squad carries a cautiously optimistic outlook this season.
“That’s safe to say,’’ Batman said. “We’ve got to develop some positions — not just quarterback. It’s receivers, the line’s got to get coming together. There’s definitely room for optimism, but we’ve got to have all the pieces fall into place.’’
Buffalo loses a three-year starting quarterback in Jackson England, with junior Caleb Nutter (5-foot-9, 175 pounds), sophomore Bryce Downey (5-10, 145) and freshman Josh Moody (6-1, 185) all battling in the preseason to take over under center.
Whomever wins that competition will have some experienced pieces to work with at the skill positions. The team’s top two rushers return in senior Chase Lovejoy (5-8, 170) and junior Bradley Harris (5-9, 160), along with senior fullback Drew Clendenin (6-2, 225). Lovejoy ran for 513 yards and four touchdowns in seven games, and Harris added 309 yards and one score.
Speedy senior receiver Dalton Jones (5-7, 155) is another proven weapon, having caught 31 passes for 691 yards and 11 TDs over the past two seasons. He also returned a pair of kickoffs for scores a year ago. Others who could line up at the receiving spots are Harris and junior Wyatt Cobb (6-0, 165).
“After [Jones], there is some mystery at that spot,’’ Batman said.
Junior Cameron Kearns (6-0, 195) and freshman Jonah Wilfong (6-0, 200) are the top tight ends.
Four seniors are ticketed to start on the offensive line — Devin Barker (6-2, 265), Luke Martin (6-0, 180), Seth Landers (5-11, 200) and Blake Buzzard (5-8, 185). They will be joined by junior Daylan Riley (5-11, 225). Landers volunteered to move to tackle from tight end, where he played last season.
Clendenin, who was selected as captain of the All-State first team on defense last year, returns to man his defensive end position. He will be joined on the front wall by Landers and Barker, with senior Matthew Parsons (5-11, 230), sophomore Cade Allman (6-0, 280) and Riley also in the mix for playing time.
Kearns leads the candidates for linebacking duties, with Wilfong, Buzzard, Lovejoy and Martin all fighting for work at that position.
“We have a lot of people competing there,’’ Batman said. “We may be stacked at that position for the first time in my 10 years at Buffalo.’’
In the secondary, Harris, Jones and athletic sophomore Gunner Fertig (5-10, 155), a pole vaulter on the track team, figure to see the most time, with junior Evan Smalley (5-11, 160) and perhaps any of the three quarterback candidates also getting a look.
Batman hopes his defense can continue its frugal ways from last season, in which it notched a pair of shutouts and held three other teams to a single score in its seven games.
“We feel like our defense could be real good,’’ Batman said. “We play a different style. They get after it.’’
Clendenin again handles the punting and kickoff chores, and senior Taylor Reedy (5-5, 130) returns as the place-kicker.