Here’s a look at the Mountain State Athletic Conference schools not covered elsewhere in FOOTBALL ’21:
CABELL MIDLAND: Last season, Cabell Midland had a high-caliber team that wanted to be in a championship hunt.
That never came to fruition as the Knights were undefeated on the field, but also saw playoff elimination come due to COVID-19.
The Knights lost several pieces from last year’s team that finished 5-0, but 2021 could also feature the best overall offensive front that Luke Salmons has seen in his time as the Knights’ coach. That line is led by Nemo Roberts on both sides of the ball.
While many skill pieces from 2020 are gone, the Knights do return running back Jackson Fetty, who also has quarterback experience.
The quarterback spot is a question mark with Chandler Schmidt and Ryan Wolfe each sharing time at the position in the preseason.
If Wolfe wins the job, Schmidt could move to a wingback or wide receiver spot.
Others expected to get touches include freshman Ray Ray Williams, Julion Grace and Mason Moran, who will also see time in the secondary.
HUNTINGTON: The Highlanders struggled to a 3-6 season in 2020 under coach Billy Seals, never finding the consistency needed to be a force in Class AAA. The team does come into the 2021 season with momentum after ending 2020 with a 38-0 win over Riverside.
Seals has a new offensive coordinator, C.J. Crawford, and former Marshall player Cody Carter joined the staff as a cornerbacks coach while also taking over the off-season conditioning program, which Seals said paid dividends.
On the field, Huntington returns talented young quarterback Gavin Lochow and dynamic backfield threat Amari Felder. Lochow’s top target will be wide receiver Noah Waynick, who will join Felder in the defensive backfield.
The offensive line is a strength for the Highlanders with Dartmouth commitment Max Wentz joining Josh Pauley as leaders up front.
Defensively, the leader is linebacker Tyrees Smith, on whom Seals is leaning to help the team get off the field on third down this season.
One freshman who could become an impact player, according to Seals, is Zah Zah Jackson
SPRING VALLEY: Under coach Brad Dingess, the Timberwolves have seen success that few teams in West Virginia have experienced over the last decade.
Given the schedule for 2021, however, Dingess knows his team will have to grow up quickly.
The Timberwolves start with a date against Cabell Midland and also face South Charleston, Fairmont Senior and Martinsburg this season, along with the typical tough trek in the MSAC.
“We’ll play anybody. I ain’t worried about that,” Dingess said in reference to the schedule. “Especially at the beginning, we’ve got to find ourselves really quick. In years past, we’ve been able to work through some stuff early and that’s not the case this year.”
Spring Valley boasts three leaders who have seen the grind of Friday nights for three years now: West Virginia commitment Corbin Page at tight end, offensive lineman Evan Ferguson and two-way standout Jace Caldwell.
“You look at Corbin and Evan and Jace, they played a lot as sophomores,” Dingess said. “They’ve been in the full-capacity crowd, big-game type stuff. You tend to lean on those kids. Anytime you’ve got kids who have played in meaningful games, it helps, and we’ve got that.”
Another player who has made an impact early in preseason is Ty Bartrum, a versatile talent who is the son of former Marshall staffer and NFL player Mike Bartrum. He will play wingback and safety for the Timberwolves.
As has been the case in years past, the offensive and defensive fronts are expected to be a strong suit for Spring Valley while several younger players will gain experience at the skill spots.
PARKERSBURG: The Big Reds boast of one of West Virginia’s top all-around talents in Bryson Singer.
The question is not if Singer will be Parkersburg’s leader in 2021; instead, it is a question of what position he will play.
With the emergence of sophomore David Parsons, Singer could move from the quarterback spot to other positions on the field as needed, according to Byus.
“That might allow Bryson to play some different positions, including outside linebacker and safety, to utilize his skill set,” Byus said.
Singer’s presence adds to a team that Byus said took its work in the weight room to another level.
“We’re as strong as we’ve been since I’ve been at Parkersburg,” Byus said. “I don’t know if we can catch anybody, but our young men have gotten themselves pretty strong.”
Other notable names, according to Byus, include offensive lineman Curtis Hayes and defensive tackle Jeff Jones.