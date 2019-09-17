Off to a 3-0 start, Cabell Midland stands at the top of the Class AAA football playoff ratings in the SSAC's first list of the season.
The Knights are one of nine Mountain State Athletic Conference teams in the top 15 (and ties) of the Class AAA ratings. The others are Riverside (fifth), Capital (seventh), Parkersburg (seventh), Huntington (11th), Spring Valley (11th), George Washington (15th), Woodrow Wilson (15th) and South Charleston (15th). The top 16 qualify for the postseason.
Following Midland at the top of the list are Musselman, Parkersburg South and defending champion Martinsburg, with Riverside and University in a tie for fifth.
In Class AA, defending champ Fairmont Senior is ranked No. 1, with Bridgeport, Keyser, Wyoming East and Oak Glen rounding out the top five.
Four Kanawha Valley teams hold down spots in the top 16 of the AA ratings -- Poca (sixth), Sissonville (seventh), Winfield (13th) and Herbert Hoover (14th).
In Class A, St. Marys has the top spot, with Pendleton County in second and three schools in a tie for third -- Doddridge County, Midland Trail and Tygarts Valley.
Buffalo, off to a 2-1 start, is tied for 15th in the Class A ratings.
The playoffs begin the weekend of Nov. 15-16.