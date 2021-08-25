The last 12 months have been unkind to Capital’s football program.
Like all Kanawha County schools, Capital didn’t get to kick off its season last year until Oct. 7 due to high COVID-19 numbers in the county, and also missed innumerable practices. But unlike other teams, the Cougars only managed to get in three games — fewer than any other Class AAA team in West Virginia — and spent the last two weeks of the regular season in quarantine and unable to play.
A 1-2 record gave the Cougars their first losing season since 2002, and ended an eight-year streak of making the playoffs. Then, in late June, coach Jon Carpenter resigned after 11 seasons and 92 wins, including the 2014 state championship.
Longtime assistant coach Mark Mason was elevated to head coach in late July, and early indications are that Capital could post a bounce-back season this year, COVID permitting.
“I think we have a really good chance this year,’’ Mason said, “if we get to have a season. Our kids have been working hard, hitting the weight room, staying focused and sticking together. And that’s what I’m really enjoying, watching them all work together as one unit.’’
On offense, the Cougars could lean on the development of sophomore quarterback JacQai Long (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), the son of former Marshall receiver Jerrald Long. Earlier this summer, JacQai Long received his first Division I scholarship offer, that coming from MU. At Capital, he’ll have some breakaway threats to catch or carry the ball.
Senior running back Shawn James (6-0, 180), a four-year regular, returns in the backfield. He was limited to 27 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in three games last season, and caught seven passes for 115 yards and another score. Senior Zion Smith (6-0, 185) will also get some work at running back.
The top candidates at wideout include seniors Brayden Slack (5-10, 130) and Nadir Price (6-2, 175) and juniors Trenton Tiggle (5-7, 150) and Shannon Brown (5-9, 160). Tiggle had eight catches last season for 95 yards. The tight end is junior Za’shawn Davis (5-9, 200), who had a 63-yard catch versus Riverside a year ago.
Sophomore Aiden Ellis (6-4, 300) anchors the offensive line at center, and is flanked at guard by senior Nick Huffman (6-1, 220) and junior Robert Pomeroy (5-11, 210). The tackles are senior Karson Stanley (5-11, 195) and junior Benjamin Jenkins (6-3, 260).
Many of the offensive line starters will be asked to pull double duty on the defensive front, with Pomeroy, Stanley, Huffman and Ellis ticketed for starting roles. Davis will be joined at linebacker by junior Shannon Burdette (5-9, 190).
In the secondary, Brown and junior Demarcus Daniels (5-10, 170) man the cornerback spots, with twin brothers playing at safety — senior Zain Smith (5-9, 160) at free safety and Zion Smith at strong safety. Sophomore Jalen Symns (5-10, 150) is the rover.
Mason was pleased to have Zion and Zain Smith return to the Kanawha Valley after they moved to Mississippi in the off-season.
“I’m glad the Smith twins are back,’’ Mason said. “They’re going to be exciting.’’
Junior Brayden Scott (5-10, 170), a member of the school’s soccer team, returns as the place-kicker and will also punt.
The Cougars are scheduled to play six home games this season, with only one long road trip (Parkersburg on Sept. 10).