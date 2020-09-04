If Logan County teams can suit up and play football this season, it should provide some offensive highlights.
High COVID-19 rates prevented Cardinal Conference teams Logan and Chapmanville from starting practice on Aug. 17 with the rest of West Virginia, which prevented those schools from playing at least their first two regular-season games. But if the Wildcats get back on the field, they should be fun to watch on offense.
Junior quarterback Jordan Hayes (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) provided a spark for Logan during a 1-9 season last year, throwing for 2,090 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s also surrounded by some other proven talent on the offensive side of the ball.
Senior receiver Corey Townsend (5-11, 155) caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and six TDs a year ago, while sophomore Aiden Slack ran for three touchdowns and had 47 receptions for 790 yards and 10 scores.
Junior Kolton Goldie (6-0, 160) was another big contributor for the Wildcats as a runner-receiver and defensive back.
n Chapmanville (5-5): The Tigers lost multi-year starter Chase Berry at quarterback and their top two rushers, but do return two solid receivers and two of their leading tacklers in senior linebacker Josh Atwood (6-0, 230) and sophomore linebacker Caleb Whitt (6-2, 185).
Sophomore Brody Dalton (6-2, 175) was one of the Cardinal Conference leaders last year with 46 catches for 478 yards and three TDs. Senior Jaxson Turner (6-1, 195) caught a dozen passes and is the team’s top returning rusher with 181 yards and two scores and also plays linebacker.
Three starters return on the offensive line in juniors Evan Plumley (6-0, 285) and Benjamin Crouse (6-0, 220) and senior Chris Samson (6-2, 300).
n Scott (1-9): The Skyhawks appear set to run the triple-option offense this season with athletic sophomore Klay Matthews at quarterback and a pair of juniors at running back — Kyle Matthews, Klay’s older brother, and Cooper Martin (5-11, 170). Last year’s QB, Caleb Hughes, moved out of state with his family for his senior year.
A converted tight end, senior Michael Clay (6-1, 255), has been moved to fullback. Other standouts include sophomore lineman Cody Nantz (6-3, 240), senior linebacker Dane Messer and senior receiver Jeff McCoy (5-8, 150).
n Wayne (1-9): The Pioneers suffered just their second losing season since 1997 last year and in the process, were shut out four times.
They do return a pair of their top rushers this season in junior quarterback Preston Childs (5-10, 149) and senior running back Ethan Bowens (5-10, 175). Childs ran for 396 yards and two TDs a season ago and, while splitting time at quarterback, completed 11 of 21 passes for 136 yards. Bowens rushed for 372 yards and four TDs.
Senior lineman Chris Frye (5-11, 215) is also back, as well as senior receiver Brody Maynard (6-2, 175). On a team that completed just 25 passes all season, Maynard caught five balls for 81 yards.
Sizeups on other teams in the Cardinal Conference — Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Poca, Sissonville and Winfield — can be found elsewhere in this edition. Mingo Central was voted out of the league following last season.