Here’s a look at the Cardinal Conference schools not covered elsewhere in FOOTBALL ’21:
LOGAN: Gary Mullins returns as Logan’s coach after leading the Wildcats to 61 wins and five of the school’s six all-time playoff appearances in 13 seasons from 2004-16, including Logan’s last winning season in 2013.
In the four seasons since Mullins left, the Wildcats have struggled, going a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard, including last year’s 2-4 shortened campaign.
Returning is senior quarterback Jordan Hayes, who threw for 1,169 yards and nine touchdowns last season and was a Class AA All-State honorable mention pick. In the backfield, Kolton Goldie and Carson Kirk are returning.
Aiden Slack returns in Logan’s receiving corps. Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year.
In the trenches, Logan returns starting offensive linemen Caden Baisden at center and tackles Tristan Burgess and Noah McNeely.
CHAPMANVILLE: Chapmanville was able to play just five games last fall, finishing with a 2-3 overall record and 2-1 mark in the Cardinal Conference.
The Tigers return starting quarterback Brody Dalton, a junior. Last year, Dalton was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and ran for two scores.
At running back, Caleb Whitt returns, and is expected to get a lion’s share of the carries this season after leading the Tigers with 60 rushes for 254 yards in 2020.
Down in the trenches, senior and four-year starter Evan Plumley is the anchor. He’s one of three senior starters coming back on the O-line with J.T. Craddock and Benji Crouse being the others.
SCOTT: It’s been seven years since Scott enjoyed a winning season, including last year’s COVID-disrupted 2-7 mark.
Things are looking up, however, for the Skyhawks. Scott has a new coach in Jeremy Dolin, a new look, a new offensive scheme and some new players who are coming out for football for the first time in years. Dolin takes over in place of Shane Griffith.
At quarterback, the Skyhawks return strong-armed Matt Frye, who started as a freshman last year.
In the backfield, Scott has senior feature back Cooper Martin returning. He rushed for better than 800 yards last season, good for second on the team. Landon Stone, a basketball player who is out for football, could also see some ample carries, along with Isaac Doss, a senior, who is back on the team after taking last year off.
Cavin White, another newcomer and basketball player, likely has the nod at one of the starting receiver spots, along with Jayden Sharps.
Another good thing for Scott is that its entire starting offensive line from last year is coming back with the return of Cody Nantz, Gavin Sutphin, Hayden Lawson, Isaiah Brown and Will Elkins.
Isaac Setser, a Scott soccer team member and a junior, is likely to handle both the placekicking and punting duties on special teams.
WAYNE: With newfound size up front and added depth at the skill positions, Wayne coach Tom Harmon’s club has the opportunity for a quick turnaround from a 2-4 season.
Senior running backs Kobe Vanhoose, Preston Childs, Landon Wolfe and Isaiah Smith bring a mix of speed and power to the backfield, while senior Levi Gilkerson picked up more effective carries at fullback as the season went along.
The quarterback position has been unsettled over the past couple of seasons. Childs played it as a sophomore in 2019 after then-starter and now assistant coach Gunner Harmon was injured. Hayden Owens was the starter in 2020 as a senior. Sophomore Grady Spradlin took the majority of snaps in preseason practice.
On the offensive and defensive lines, senior Ike Chinn, Eaon Stiltner and Braedon Eaves bring experience and Hunter Hayton, Austin Richards and Ethan Beller add size to the competition for playing time.